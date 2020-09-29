Moody's assigns Aaa to Bergen County, NJ's bonds and MIG 1 to its notes; outlook stable

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Bergen County, NJ's $36.3 million General Obligation Bonds consisting of $31.9 million General Improvement Bonds, $3.6 million County Vocational/Technical Schools Bonds and $835,000 County College Bonds. Moody's has also assigned a Aaa rating to the county's $6.7 million Taxable General Improvement Bonds. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a MIG 1 rating to the county's $51.7 million Tax-Exempt Bond Anticipation Note. Moody's maintains the Aaa ratings on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the county's large, wealthy tax base, satisfactory finances, favorable location, and modest debt and pension burden.

The MIG 1 short-term rating reflects the county's strong fundamental credit quality, reflected in its Aaa stable long-term credit rating and an established record of market access.

The county has been amongst the harder hit by the pandemic. Favorably, the county received a substantial amount of CARES Act funds and took strong budgetary action to address these issues; despite non tax revenues being down an estimated $8 million for the year, the CARES Act reimbursements coupled with lower expenditures means the county's finances should remain stable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Bergen County. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Bergen County changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term ratings reflects our expectation that, while the county's finances will be negatively impacted by the pandemic, they will remain resilient and will recover rapidly. The outlook also takes into account the county's very large, diverse tax base and strong wealth levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained structural imbalance leading to material draws in reserves

- Material tax base declines/deteriorating resident wealth and income

- Downgrade of the long-term rating (BANs)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the notes and bonds is secured by the county's pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds, plus cash on hand, will be used to permanently finance outstanding BANs originally issued to finance various capital projects. They will also be used to provide a modest amount of new money for additional capital projects. Proceeds from the notes, plus cash on hand and cash from the bonds, will be used to roll over outstanding notes and to provide new money for additional capital projects.

PROFILE

Located in northern New Jersey (A3 negative), across the Hudson River from New York City (Aa1 negative), Bergen County is the largest county by population in the state covering 70 municipalities with a population of approximately 938,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

