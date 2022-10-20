Moody's assigns Aaa to Bexar County, TX's CO Series 2022A & B; stable outlook

New York, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Bexar County, TX's $46 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022A and $150 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022B which are backed by a limited tax general obligation pledge. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. Post-sale, the county will have about $12 million in GOULT and $2.2 billion in GOLT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT ratings reflects a strong and diverse local economy supported by significant institutional presence and favorable reserves, a by-product of conservative budgeting and financial policies. The county's financial practices anchored by management's ability to adjust operating costs and an influx of federal funding allowed the county to weather economic and revenue fluctuations over the past two years, particularly in the early onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The available financial resources and continued prudent practices will be key to successfully navigating the next two to three years as the county faces rising costs in part due to inflation and competition for labor. The rating also considers the county's below national average resident income profile and high leverage and fixed costs relative to Aaa peers.

The lack of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings is based on the county's ample taxing headroom of more than 10 times, which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects improved revenue performance and still available federal funds which will offset any cost pressures through 2024. The outlook also considers the county's expansive tax base and economy which will continue to support the stability of property taxes, its main revenue source, keeping fixed costs affordable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Recurring operating deficits that draw down financial reserves

- Significant taxable value loss - Sizeable increase in leverage absent corresponding tax base growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates of obligation, like the county's other GOLT obligations, are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law. The certificates are additionally payable from a lien on surplus revenues, not to exceed $1,000, on the county's parking system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will fund various county wide initiatives including road work, municipal facilities, flood control and technology needs.

PROFILE

Bexar County is in south central Texas (Aaa stable) and is part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) of San Antonio (Aaa stable), which is also the county seat. San Antonio is the second largest city in Texas and the seventh largest city in the United States. The local economy is anchored by defense, financial services, and tourism. The county has more than 2 million residents.

