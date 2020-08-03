Moody's assigns Aaa to Bexar County, TX's three GOLT refunding issues: stable outlook

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to Bexar County, TX's $27.3 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, $186.3 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020B and $42.3 million Limited Flood Control Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020. Moody's also maintains the Aaa rating on the county's previously issued general obligation unlimited (GOULT) and limited tax (GOLT) debt. Post sale, the county will have $17.2 million in GOULT and $1.9 billion in GOLT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the county's expansive tax base that benefits from significant institutional presence and a strong and diverse local economy. The rating also reflects the county's conservative budgeting evidenced by a history of operating performance significantly outperforming the budget contributing to growth in reserves. Reserve levels are favorable but could weaken within the next 12 months, although the expected draw will preserve reserves at a level consistent with peers. The rating further considers low resident incomes and a high debt burden compared to similarly rated peers. The county's unfunded pension liability is manageable.

The lack of distinction between the Aaa GOULT and GOLT ratings reflects the county's taxing capacity under the limited tax cap that provides significant headroom, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge, and the inability of the Commissioners' Court to override the statutory limitation.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Bexar County, TX because the county maintains solid liquidity to mitigate unforeseen financial challenges. Plus, revenues are derived from relatively stable property taxes and certified values for fiscal 2021 indicate continued solid tax base growth. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strength of the county's financial practices including expense control and high dependence on relatively stable property taxes, which will sustain solid operating performance and preserve reserve levels. This combined with the large local economy should keep the credit profile in line with peers over the next 18 to 24 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Recurring operating deficits resulting in drawdown of financial reserves

- Significant taxable value loss

- Material increase in the debt burden absent corresponding tax base growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by direct and continuing annual ad valorem property taxes levied on all taxable property, within the limits prescribed by law. The limited tax refunding bonds Series 2020A and B (taxable) are secured by ad valorem property taxes subject to a $4 per $1,000 of assessed valuation limit; the maximum the Attorney General's office will permit for debt issuance. The limited tax flood control refunding bonds Series 2020 (taxable) are secured by ad valorem property taxes subject to a $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation limit per voter authorization in 1951.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund certain maturities of the county's outstanding debt for expected net present value savings with no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Bexar County is in south central Texas and is a component of the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) of San Antonio, which is also the county seat. San Antonio (Aaa stable) is the second largest city in Texas and the seventh largest city in the United States. The local economy is anchored by defense, financial services and tourism. The county has approximately 2 million residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

