Moody's assigns Aaa to Boston, MA's GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of Boston, MA's $330 million General Obligation Bonds, 2022 Series A. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The city will have approximately $1.6 billion in debt outstanding post issuance. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the very large and stable tax base and the city's prominence as the regional economic center of New England that is further bolstered by significant government, higher education and healthcare sectors. The rating also incorporates the city's strong fiscal management, healthy financial position, large but conservatively managed debt profile and large but well-managed pension and OPEB liabilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects strong fiscal management that will likely maintain the city's healthy financial position over the outlook period based on conservative budgeting and adherence to formal fiscal policies. The outlook further incorporates our expectation that the tax base will remain stable with at least modest growth while the economy continues to recover from the pandemic and manage through recent global economic challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material decline in available general fund reserves

- Inability to maintain current pension and OPEB funding plans- Significant increase in the debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the city, backed by its full faith and credit including an unlimited tax pledge, as provided in Boston's Bond Procedure Act (Chapter 643 of the Acts of 1983 of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts) which allows the city to levy property taxes, without limit and in excess of Proposition 2.5 limits, to the extent debt service is not otherwise provided for in the tax levy or from other sources, with no allowance made for any other expenditures of the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will fund various capital projects of the city.

PROFILE

Boston is the capital and largest city in Massachusetts as well as New England. It has a population of 675,6476 (2020 Census) and is New England's principal regional economic center. The city provides governmental services include K-12 education, public safety, public health, public works, public library system and parks and recreation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

