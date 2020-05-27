Moody's assigns Aaa to Bucks County, PA's GO Bonds, Series of 2020; outlook remains negative.

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Bucks County, PA's $62 million General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2020 (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the county's large and affluent tax base with proximity to major employment centers, and a low debt burden and manageable pension liabilities. Additionally, the rating incorporates the county's financial position, which while healthy, has weakened following draws on reserves.

The rating also incorporates the impact of the pandemic upon the county's operations and finances. Favorably, the county is getting various reimbursements, has received CARES Act funds and is taking strong budgetary action to address issues posed by the pandemic; to date, however, the precise degree of the impact cannot yet be assessed.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Bucks County. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Bucks County changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the country will be challenged in its efforts to return to structurally balanced operations and maintain reserves at their current levels. While there has been an inconsistent willingness to raise revenues, we expect that revenue increases, as well as management of expenditures, will be necessary to return to balanced operations going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Return to and maintenance of structurally balanced operations resulting in no further draws on reserves

- Material growth in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Failure to achieve and maintain structural balance

- Further draws on reserves beyond current expectations

- Contraction of the tax base and deterioration of resident wealth and incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2020 are secured by the county's general obligation unlimited ad valorem tax pledge.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the county's General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2020 will be used to advance refund all or a portion of the General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2013 and current refund all or a portion of the General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2013 for savings.

PROFILE

Bucks County is part of the Philadelphia (A2 stable), PA metropolitan area and lies within a triangle formed by the City of Philadelphia, the City of Trenton, NJ and the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton complex. The county covers 614 square miles and is primarily suburban/rural in nature and has a population of approximately 626,370.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

