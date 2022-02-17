Moody's assigns Aaa to Cambridge, MA's GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of Cambridge, MA's $92.3 million General Obligation Municipal Purpose Loan of 2022 Bonds. Moody's also assigned a Aaa issuer rating. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating; there is no debt associated with this security. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aaa rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Post-issuance, the city will have about $519 million in debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

The current issue and outstanding bonds are limited tax because the entire amount of debt service has not been voted by the city to be excluded from the tax levy limitations of Proposition 2 1/2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's very healthy financial position and strong fiscal management, below-average debt burden, and manageable unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities. The rating also incorporates the large, growing and diverse tax base that is anchored by world renowned higher education institutions and a substantial research and development sector.

The lack of distinction between the issuer rating and GOLT rating reflects the city's ability to override the property tax levy limit. Additionally, all general obligation debt issued by local governments in Massachusetts is backed by a pledge of the full faith and credit of the issuer.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the city's strong fiscal management that is committed to maintaining a healthy financial position given conservative multi-year budget forecasting and adherence to formally adopted fiscal policies. The outlook also incorporates the stabilizing presence of Harvard University (Aaa stable) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Aaa stable) as well as the long historical trend of positive valuation growth in the tax base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in the debt burden or unfunded long-term liabilities

- Material decline in the tax base or weakening of the local economy

- Decline in reserves to below comparable levels of the highest rating category

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit general obligation limited tax pledge given that not all debt service has been voted by the city as excluded from the tax levy limitations of Proposition 2 1/2.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will fund various capital projects of the city including the Tobin Montessori and Vassal Lane Upper Schools construction projects, fire station headquarters, municipal facilities improvements, River street reconstruction, street and sidewalk reconstruction, school improvement projects and sewer reconstruction.

PROFILE

Cambridge is a large, diverse community that neighbors the City of Boston (Aaa stable) across the Charles River. The city's population totals 118,403 as of the 2020 census data and its economy and tax base are anchored by two world renowned higher education institutions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Lehman

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

101 Arch Street

Boston 02110

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Strungis

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

