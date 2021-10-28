Moody's assigns Aaa to Chandler, AZ's Series 2021 GOs and Aa1 to the Series 2021 excise tax revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the City of Chandler, AZ's $33.4 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021, and $48.6 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2021. Moody's has also assigned a Aa1 rating to the city's $95.3 million Excise Tax Revenue Refunding Obligations, Taxable Series 2021. Concurrently, Moody's maintains the Aaa and Aa1 ratings on outstanding general obligation (GO) and excise tax revenue bonds, respectively. Following the sales, the city will have roughly $282 million of GO bonds and $217 million of excise tax revenue bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating on the GO bonds reflects the city's rapidly expanding tax base with strong resident incomes in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The city's local economy and financial performance were resilient through the coronavirus pandemic supported by continued economic developments and prudent financial management that mitigate the risk from the city's dependence on economically sensitive sales tax revenues. The rating also reflects a low and manageable debt burden as well as an elevated pension profile that will moderate somewhat through the city's accelerated pension pay down plan.

The Aa1 rating on the excise tax revenue bonds reflects the city's strong and diversified economy and a broad revenue pledge that supports solid debt service coverage. Pledged excise tax revenues continue to demonstrate solid growth even through the pandemic with modest volatility. The rating also incorporates the cyclical nature of pledged revenues as well as additional support water and wastewater revenue for bond repayment. Finally, the rating also takes into consideration adequate bondholder protections and a springing debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the city will maintain a healthy financial position benefitting from its robust economy and strong fiscal policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable (GO bonds)

- Continued growth of pledged revenues and debt service coverage (excise tax bonds)

- Improved bondholder security through more robust legal covenants (excise tax bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant contraction of the city's tax base and local economy (GO bonds)

- Erosion of financial reserves and liquidity (GO bonds)

- Significant increase in debt and pension liabilities (GO bonds)

- Deterioration of pledged revenues and weakened debt service coverage (excise)

- Downgrade of the city's GO rating (excise tax bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's promise to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property without limit on rate or amount under its secondary property tax rate is the pledge and security for the GO bonds. Revenues collected from the levy for GO debt service are held separately from all other revenues and can only be used to pay principal and interest on GOULT debt and related expenses. Other than proceeds from this levy, no other revenues or funds are legally pledged to repay bonds. State legislation conveys a statutory lien on the debt service levy for GO bonds, a credit strength for bondholders.

The excise tax revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on the city's transaction privilege (sales) taxes, state-shared sales taxes, state revenue sharing, franchise taxes, permits, fees, fines and forfeitures. Legal provisions also include an additional bonds test of 3.0x MADs, an open flow of funds, and a springing debt service reserve funded when coverage falls below 2.0x MADs in the preceding year.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2021 GOs will be used to (1) finance improvements to parks and recreation facilities, streets and storm water management systems, and (2) refund a portion of the outstanding General Obligation Refunding Bonds Series 2014 for debt service savings.

Proceeds from the 2021 excise tax revenue bonds will be used to refund a portion of the Excise Tax Revenue Obligations Series 2013 and Excise Tax Revenue Obligations Series 2016. Proceeds will also be used to fully refund the Excise Tax Revenue Obligation, Series 2011.

PROFILE

Chandler is a fast growing city in Maricopa County (Aaa stable) about 24 miles south east of Phoenix (Aa1 negative), the state capitol of Arizona (Aa1 stable). The city encompasses about 65 square miles and is one of the several major cities participating in the greater Phoenix metro area. The city operates under a council-manager charter and is governed by a seven-member City Council. The city's population is about 276,000 based on the 2020 Census.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

