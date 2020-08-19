Moody's assigns Aaa to City of Frisco, TX's GOLT debt; outlook stable

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of Frisco, TX's $27 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020 and $13.6 million Combination Tax and Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020. Moody's maintains a Aaa issuer rating and a Aaa rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's large and growing tax base located in the desirable north Dallas area, healthy resident income levels, and a strong fiscal position supported by prudent financial practices. The rating further incorporates the high demand for infrastructure and services to accommodate rapid growth which will continue to drive an elevated but affordable debt profile. Additional considerations include a modest pension liability and ample taxing headroom.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for City of Frisco given its healthy financial position and proven management of expenditures to offset declines in revenue, led by a sophisticated fiscal management. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of City of Frisco changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The lack of rating distinction between the issuer rating and the GOLT rating reflects the ample taxing headroom under the limited tax cap for more than three times debt service, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and the inability for the city to increase the rate above the cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the city's large tax base to remain stable over the medium term from new residential and commercial development, and a strong financial position that will remain stable supported by a proactive management team through prudent budgetary practice, despite a reliance on economically sensitive revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially increase in debt burden absent corresponding tax base growth

- Significant deterioration of available reserves

- Considerable tax base decline

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and certificates are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property, within the limits prescribed by law. Additionally, the certificates are secured by a pledge of surplus net revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used for various street improvements. Proceeds from the certificates of obligation will be used for water and sewer system improvements.

PROFILE

The City of Frisco is largely a bedroom community located 25 miles north of Dallas (A1 stable) in west central Collin County (Aaa stable) and east central Denton County (Aaa stable). The local economy benefits from its proximity to major employment centers in Richardson (Aaa stable), Plano (Aaa stable) and Dallas. The city estimates its population is 200,361 as of 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

