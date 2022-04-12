Moody's assigns Aaa to City of Irving, TX's GOLT bonds; outlook is stable

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of Irving, TX's $80.8 million General Obligation Pension Bonds, Taxable Series 2022; $78.6 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022; $17.4 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022; $825,000 Tax Notes, Series 2022; and $9.3 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the city's Aaa issuer rating and Aaa rating on its outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The outlook is stable. Post-sale, the city will have approximately $801 million of debt outstanding.

The city's Aaa issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not have any debt supported by a GOULT pledge.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's advantageous location in the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area and its large and growing tax base, which is home to several Fortune 500 companies. Income levels in the city are lower than Aaa peers, however, the cost of living in the area is also low. These factors coupled with a business-friendly climate have contributed to steady employment performance. The rating also reflects the city's sound financial operations and performance, guided by an experienced management team, leading to a trend of surplus financials operations and reserves that are on par with Aaa peers. The issuer rating also incorporates the city's elevated leverage which will remain so given plans to issue additional debt in the near term for various capital improvements. The Series 2022 pension obligation bonds (POBs) will benefit the firemen's relief and retirement fund. Similar to the city's previous POBs issuance in late 2021, the Series 2022 POBs will shift the liability from the balance sheet to the debt statement, increasing the city's exposure to investment volatility risk over the longer term. Fixed costs which are somewhat high will remain elevated compared to peers.

The lack of distinction between the city's issuer and GOLT rating is based on the city's ample taxing headroom of 641%, which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and the inability to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's economic and financial profile will remain in line with peers supported by the strength and resilience of the underlying economy, favorable revenue trends, and management team with conservative budget practices and strong expense controls.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased debt and/or pension liabilities

- Reduction in reserves- Significant contraction of full value

LEGAL SECURITY

The current offerings are direct obligations of the city, payable from the proceeds of a continuing, direct, annual ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The General Obligation Pension Bonds, Series 2022 will be used to pay a portion of the reported accrued unfunded pension liability for the city's Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund. The General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022; Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022; and Tax Notes, Series 2022 will fund various capital improvements throughout the city. The General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 will refund certain maturities of the city's outstanding debt for interest cost savings and will not extend the final maturity of the refunded bonds.

PROFILE

The City of Irving is in Dallas County (Aaa stable) between the cities of Dallas (A1 stable) and Fort Worth (Aa3 stable). The economy is dominated by commercial activity with the city serving as home to several Fortune 500 companies. The current population is estimated at 242,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

