Moody's assigns Aaa to City of McKinney, TX's GOLT Series 2022; stable outlook

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa to City of McKinney, TX's $64.3 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aaa issuer rating and Aaa rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The pledge supporting GOLT bonds is limited tax based on statutory limitations. Post-sale, the city will have $365.8 million in GOLT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the city's large tax base with high wealth and income levels that continue to expand supported by population growth and abundance of employment in the area. The rating also reflects strong fiscal management and long-term forecasting that has led to stable financial performance and very strong reserve levels. Additionally, the rating considers a high though manageable debt and pension burden.

The absence of a distinction between the Aaa rating on the city's GOLT debt and the Aaa issuer rating reflects the ample taxing headroom of over 800% under the limited cap, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and the inability for the city to increase the rate above the cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's tax base will remain strong supported by demand from population growth and its proximity to regional employment centers. Financial operations will remain strong backed by prudent fiscal management that includes conservative budgeting practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Poor financial performance leading to a decline or prolonged weakness in reserve levels

- Trend of declines in taxable values- Significant increase in debt profile without corresponding tax base and revenue growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from the proceeds of a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property, within the limits prescribed by law.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will fund city wide capital needs.

PROFILE

The City of McKinney, the county seat of Collin County (Aaa stable) is located 30 miles north of downtown Dallas (A1 stable) on US Highway 75. The current population of the city is estimated at over 191,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adebola Kushimo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Weber

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

