Moody's assigns Aaa to City of Richardson, TX's two GOLT sales; stable outlook

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the City of Richardson, TX's $29.9 million General Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2022 and $15.6 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the city's Aaa issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. Post-sale, the city will have $328.4 million in outstanding GOLT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's large and affluent base that is anchored by a sizeable business district with a large job center in the Dallas metropolitan area. The city's economy is further stabilized by institutional presence afforded by the University of Texas at Dallas, one of the main campuses of the University of Texas System (Aaa stable). Additional considerations include solid financial management with a long and established history of strong operating performance contributing to favorable reserves. Lastly, the rating incorporates elevated leverage and fixed costs relative to peers that will remain affordable given conservative debt and pension management and strong revenue growth.

The lack of distinction between the Aaa on the city's GOLT debt and the city's Aaa issuer rating is based on the ample headroom of over 400% between the city's maximum annual debt service and the maximum amount of additional taxes it could levy under the statutory cap, which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability of council to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the regional employment base will remain a stabilizing factor of the economy and continue to drive tax base growth. Revenue growth and solid fiscal practices including conservative budgeting and the ability to implement expenditure controls will support a stable financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Economic contraction that leads to a decline in key indicators including tax base and regional market position

- Financial weakness that erodes reserves- Substantial increases in the city's debt burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and certificates are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law. The certificates are additionally secured by a limited pledge of the net revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

A portion of the proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the city's outstanding debt for an expected net present value savings and no extension of final maturity. The remainder will be used for citywide initiatives including flood and drainage improvements, erosion control, city parks, streets, and traffic management equipment.

The certificates will be used to acquire vehicles and equipment for the solid waste and fire departments and the city's water and wastewater system.

PROFILE

The City of Richardson is in north central Texas about 15 miles north of downtown Dallas (A1 stable). Approximately 63% of the city is in Dallas County (Aaa stable) and the rest is in Collin County (Aaa stable). The most recent population estimate per the Census Bureau is about 119,000 people.

