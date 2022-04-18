Moody's assigns Aaa to Columbus, OH's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the City of Columbus, OH's $247 million Various Purpose Unlimited Tax Bonds, Series 2022A, $50 million Various Purpose Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2022B, $44 million Various Purpose Unlimited Tax Bonds, Series 2022C (Federally Taxable), $54 million Various Purpose Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2022D (Federally Taxable) and the $35 million Various Purpose Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2022-1. Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Following the current sale, the city will have about $3.4 billion in outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects the city's robust and diverse economy that is anchored by the presence of the Ohio (Aa1 stable) state capital and The Ohio State University (Aa1 stable). A strong economy and an income tax base that extends well beyond city boundaries have driven steady growth in income tax revenue and reserves. Despite the economic shock of the global coronavirus pandemic, the city's incomes taxes proved resilient and rebounded quickly following a temporary decline. Proactive budget management and significant federal funding related to the pandemic allowed the city to offset much of the temporary revenue losses without any staff furloughs or layoffs. The city's primary credit challenge will remain its elevated leverage, which reflects both bonded debt and exposure to unfunded pension liabilities of state cost-sharing plans.

The absence of a distinction between the Aaa rating on the city's GOLT debt and the city's Aaa GOULT rating is based on the city's full faith and credit pledge on its GOLT debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The City of Columbus has a stable outlook, which reflects our expectation that the city's economic, financial, and managerial strengths will continue to mitigate challenges inherent in its above average debt and pension burden.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of the regional economy, as reflected in declines in employment, resident incomes or tax base valuation

- Material reduction in operating fund balance or liquidity- Increased debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are supported by its full faith and credit pledge and authority to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes. Its general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds are supported by its full faith and credit pledge and authority to levy ad valorem property taxes under the statutory 10-mill limitation. While most of the city's GOULT debt is secured with an unlimited ad valorem property tax pledge, in practice the city uses income tax receipts to pay debt service. Income tax revenue has provided ample debt service coverage for decades. The city maintains significant flexibility to raise property tax revenue for GOUTL debt service, although management does not expect to do so given sufficient revenue available for debt service from income taxes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds will finance a broad range of projects for public safety and health, recreation and parks, transportation and refuse collection and public utility projects and equipment for water, power storm and sewer.

The Series 2022B bonds will finance projects for the city auditor, construction management, information services and economic and community development.

The Series 2022C bonds will fund several projects for recreation and parks, neighborhood development and public safety and health.

The Series 2022D bonds will finance various projects for construction management, information services, economic and community development and a parking garage.

The Series 2022-1 Bonds will current refund a portion of the city's 2012A bonds.

PROFILE

The City of Columbus is located on the eastern bank of the Scioto River in Franklin County (Aaa stable) in central Ohio. The City of Columbus is the state capital of Ohio and has about 900,000 residents. In addition to providing basic municipal services, the city provides water and sanitary sewer services for the Columbus metro area and electric and storm sewer service to city residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

