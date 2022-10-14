Moody's assigns Aaa to Connecticut Housing Finance Authority's Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds, 2022 Series E, Subseries E-1 (Social Bonds)

New York, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the rating of Aaa to the proposed $118.135 million Connecticut Housing Finance Authority's ("CHFA" or the "Authority") Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds, 2022 Series E, Subseries E-1 (Social Bonds) (the "Bonds"). Moody's maintains existing Aaa ratings on all outstanding Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds (the "HMFP" or the "program" Bonds). The outlook on the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating is based on the high overcollateralization of assets to liabilities, very strong program cash flows, a high percentage of government-insured loans and support from the State of Connecticut through the Housing Mortgage Capital Reserve Fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the strong financial position of the program, the portfolio composition, the active issuer management of the program, the legal provisions and cash flows reviewed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

N/A.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Severe decline in the financial performance of the program that causes the asset-to-debt ratio to drop. However, given the Housing Mortgage Capital Reserve Fund, the rating of the program is unlikely to fall below that of the State of Connecticut.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are general obligations of CHFA and are secured by revenues and assets pledged under the resolution which consist primarily of interest in first lien mortgages, investments and reserves held with the trustee, and all funds available to the Authority. The program is further secured by a Housing Mortgage Capital Reserve Fund backed by the State of Connecticut, rated Aa3 (stable outlook). Under the terms of this provision, if the capital reserve is funded below its requirement of maximum annual debt service on December 1st of any year, the Chairman of the Authority must certify the amount of the shortfall to the Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management of the State, and the shortfall is deemed appropriated from the general fund of the State, and such amount is allotted and paid to the Authority. Payment on these Bonds is on parity with $4.2 billion (as of June 30, 2022) in HMFP.

The capital reserve fund requirement is equal to maximum annual debt service. The investments in the debt service reserve fund are single family mortgage loans which have been pooled into GNMA, FHLMC and FNMA securities. While the GNMA, FHLMC and FNMA securities provide the highest credit quality to the investments, the use of mortgage loans generates higher revenue earnings than other investments, thereby maximizing earnings on the reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Bonds, along with other available monies under the Resolution, are expected to be used (i) to provide new monies for the financing of single family mortgage loans and agency securities, and (ii) to pay certain costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The HMFP was established in 1972. This indenture is Connecticut HFA's active single family and multifamily financing program. The proceeds of bonds issued under this indenture are used to finance affordable housing to low and moderate income persons in the State of Connecticut. All the bonds under the indenture are secured equally by all of the mortgage loans.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

