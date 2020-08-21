Moody's assigns Aaa to Dakota County Community Development Agency, MN's county-backed bonds; stable outlook

New York, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Aaa rating to Dakota County Community Development Agency (CDA), MN's $9.2 million Governmental Development Bonds (Dakota County, Minnesota Unlimited Tax General Obligation), Series 2020A and $24 million Governmental Development Refunding Bonds (Dakota County, Minnesota Unlimited Tax General Obligation), Series 2020B. The bonds are being issued by the CDA but are ultimately backed by Dakota County, MN's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on Dakota County's outstanding general obligation unlimited (GOULT) debt. Following the sale, there will be $83.7 million of rated CDA debt that is backed by the County's GOULT pledge. The county backed CDA backed debt is the county's only debt exposure. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the county's wealthy and diversified tax base located in the suburban Twin Cities area with growing valuations. The rating also incorporates the county's well- managed financial operations with healthy reserves and liquidity, low debt burden and moderate pension liabilities.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Dakota County, MN. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Dakota County, MN changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the county's tax base will continue to expand and remain diverse with strong income indicators. The outlook is also indicative of our belief that management's conservative and forward looking planning will continue to support a healthy financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material decline in operating reserves and/or available liquidity

-Sustained contraction of the county's tax base and decline in resident wealth and incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

The CDA's Series 2020A bonds and 2020B bonds are ultimately secured by the County's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

Additionally, the bonds are secured by the Community Development Agency's (CDA) pledged revenues, which include a special levy of the CDA. Debt service is expected to be paid from the special levy and rental income generated from the housing properties.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bond proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition and construction of a workforce housing facility (approximately 54 units in total) to be located in the City of West St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Series 2020B bond proceeds will be used to refund the CDA's outstanding Governmental Development Bonds (Dakota County, Minnesota - Unlimited Tax General Obligation), Series 2010A, 2010C and 2010D, for interest cost savings.

PROFILE

Dakota County is located in southeastern Minnesota (Aa1 stable), directly south of the Twin Cities metropolitan area, and covers an area of approximately 587 square miles. The county provides municipal services to a population of over 418,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

