Moody's assigns Aaa to DeKalb Cnty. Hsg. Auth. Multi-Fam. Tax-Exempt. Mort.-Backed. Bds. (M-TEMS)(Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apts. Proj.), Ser. 2020A (FN)

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aaa to the proposed $18,000,000 Housing Authority of the County of DeKalb, Georgia Multifamily Tax-Exempt Mortgage-backed Bonds (M-TEMS) (Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments Project) Series 2020A (FN)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based on the high credit quality of Fannie Mae and trustee-held investments, sound legal structure of the transaction, and cash flow projections that demonstrate sufficient revenues to pay full and timely debt service until maturity. Fannie Mae is providing a forward commitment to issue a Guaranteed Mortgage Pass-Through Certificate (MBS) by the MBS Delivery Date Deadline (preliminarily expected to occur on December 25, 2022), which MBS principal and interest are passed through to bondholders monthly. The bonds are subject to mandatory redemption upon failure to acquire the MBS if such MBS Delivery Date Deadline is not extended. Prior to the acquisition of the MBS, bond proceeds will be invested in US treasuries and other eligible investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• A downgrade of the credit enhancement (Fannie Mae) or counterparties providing investments

• Cash flow projections based on updated balances that demonstrate revenue insufficiency

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are limited obligations of the Issuer payable solely from the trust estate. Initially, bondholder security is provided by monies on deposit with the trustee (Zions Bancorporation, N.A.) in the Revenue Fund, Bond Proceeds Fund, and Collateral Fund. Upon acquisition of the MBS, bondholder security is provided by Fannie Mae's guarantee to pay regularly scheduled interest and principal regardless of the actual performance of the underlying mortgage loan to the borrower. All Issuer's rights under the Financing Agreement are additionally pledged to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Bonds will be issued to finance the acquisition, construction and equipping of a 188 unit low income multifamily rental housing facility located in six buildings (Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments Project) in Clarkston, Georgia.

PROFILE

The Bonds are expected to be delivered in May, 2020 and will bear interest at a fixed rate equal to the pass-through rate on the MBS. If the MBS will not be purchased as expected by the MBS Delivery Date Deadline, the Bonds (i) are subject to mandatory redemption five business days after such date or (ii) must defer mandatory redemption through an extension deposit and delivery of cash flow projections demonstrating sufficiency.

Prior to the acquisition of the MBS, the legal structure provides for a closed system where bond proceeds will not be disbursed to the borrower (Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments LLC) unless an equal or greater amount is deposited to the Collateral Fund from disbursements of the construction loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

At the direction of the Borrower, amounts on deposit in the Collateral Fund will be used on the MBS Delivery Date to acquire the MBS, which will be backed by a permanent mortgage from Hunt Mortgage Capital LLC (the Permanent Lender). Following the acquisition of the MBS, the trustee will receive monthly MBS payments in an amount to meet all debt service requirements on the Bonds. Principal and interest earned from the MBS will mirror debt service of the Bonds. Cash flow projections, prepared by Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., demonstrate that amounts on deposit in the Revenue Fund, Bond Proceeds Fund, and Collateral Fund, including investment earnings thereon will be sufficient for full and timely debt service payments through and including the MBS Delivery Date Deadline. Projections assume that 0% reinvestment earnings for funds not invested in US Treasuries and that all fees are paid outside of the trust indenture.

A reasoned bankruptcy opinion, provided by Tiber Hudson LLC, identifies certain mitigating factors to preference and automatic stay risks associated with the borrower and lender, as well as the underwriter (Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.) as the expected source of the negative arbitrage deposit at bond closing.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Stand-Alone Housing Bond Programs Secured by Credit-Enhanced Mortgages Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142797. An additional methodology used in this rating was Approach to Pre-Refunded and Escrow-Backed Bonds published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154291. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David A. Parsons

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Ferdinand S. Perrault

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



