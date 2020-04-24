Moody's assigns Aaa to DeKalb Cnty. Hsg. Auth. Multi-Fam. Tax-Exempt. Mort.-Backed. Bds. (M-TEMS)(Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apts. Proj.), Ser. 2020A (FN)

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aaa to the proposed
$18,000,000 Housing Authority of the County of DeKalb,
Georgia Multifamily Tax-Exempt Mortgage-backed Bonds (M-TEMS)
(Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments Project) Series 2020A (FN)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is based on the high credit quality of Fannie Mae and trustee-held
investments, sound legal structure of the transaction, and
cash flow projections that demonstrate sufficient revenues to pay full
and timely debt service until maturity. Fannie Mae is providing
a forward commitment to issue a Guaranteed Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificate (MBS) by the MBS Delivery Date Deadline (preliminarily expected
to occur on December 25, 2022), which MBS principal and interest
are passed through to bondholders monthly. The bonds are subject
to mandatory redemption upon failure to acquire the MBS if such MBS Delivery
Date Deadline is not extended. Prior to the acquisition of the
MBS, bond proceeds will be invested in US treasuries and other eligible
investments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
• Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
• A downgrade of the credit enhancement (Fannie Mae) or counterparties
providing investments
• Cash flow projections based on updated balances that demonstrate
revenue insufficiency
LEGAL SECURITY
The Bonds are limited obligations of the Issuer payable solely from the
trust estate. Initially, bondholder security is provided
by monies on deposit with the trustee (Zions Bancorporation, N.A.)
in the Revenue Fund, Bond Proceeds Fund, and Collateral Fund.
Upon acquisition of the MBS, bondholder security is provided by
Fannie Mae's guarantee to pay regularly scheduled interest and principal
regardless of the actual performance of the underlying mortgage loan to
the borrower. All Issuer's rights under the Financing Agreement
are additionally pledged to bondholders.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Bonds will be issued to finance the acquisition, construction
and equipping of a 188 unit low income multifamily rental housing facility
located in six buildings (Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments Project)
in Clarkston, Georgia.
PROFILE
The Bonds are expected to be delivered in May, 2020 and will bear
interest at a fixed rate equal to the pass-through rate on the
MBS. If the MBS will not be purchased as expected by the MBS Delivery
Date Deadline, the Bonds (i) are subject to mandatory redemption
five business days after such date or (ii) must defer mandatory redemption
through an extension deposit and delivery of cash flow projections demonstrating
sufficiency.
Prior to the acquisition of the MBS, the legal structure provides
for a closed system where bond proceeds will not be disbursed to the borrower
(Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments LLC) unless an equal or greater amount
is deposited to the Collateral Fund from disbursements of the construction
loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
At the direction of the Borrower, amounts on deposit in the Collateral
Fund will be used on the MBS Delivery Date to acquire the MBS, which
will be backed by a permanent mortgage from Hunt Mortgage Capital LLC
(the Permanent Lender). Following the acquisition of the MBS,
the trustee will receive monthly MBS payments in an amount to meet all
debt service requirements on the Bonds. Principal and interest
earned from the MBS will mirror debt service of the Bonds. Cash
flow projections, prepared by Stifel, Nicolaus & Company,
Inc., demonstrate that amounts on deposit in the Revenue
Fund, Bond Proceeds Fund, and Collateral Fund, including
investment earnings thereon will be sufficient for full and timely debt
service payments through and including the MBS Delivery Date Deadline.
Projections assume that 0% reinvestment earnings for funds not
invested in US Treasuries and that all fees are paid outside of the trust
indenture.
A reasoned bankruptcy opinion, provided by Tiber Hudson LLC,
identifies certain mitigating factors to preference and automatic stay
risks associated with the borrower and lender, as well as the underwriter
(Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.) as the expected
source of the negative arbitrage deposit at bond closing.
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Stand-Alone
Housing Bond Programs Secured by Credit-Enhanced Mortgages Methodology
published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142797.
An additional methodology used in this rating was Approach to Pre-Refunded
and Escrow-Backed Bonds published in December 2018 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154291.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
David A. Parsons
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ferdinand S. Perrault
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653