Moody's assigns Aaa to Denton County, TX's $70.1M GOLTs; outlook stable

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Denton County, TX's $70.1 million Permanent Improvement Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020A. Moody's maintains a Aaa issuer rating and Aaa on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The outlook is stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The county does not have any debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the Series 2020A obligations is a limited tax.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the county's vibrant local economy which benefits from its proximity to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and continues to drive significant growth in the county's already sizeable tax base. Strong financial performance relative to conservative budgets has yielded healthy and consistent reserve levels. The rating further reflects the positive demographic trends, above average resident income and wealth metrics, manageable debt burden, and average pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities. Finally, the rating also incorporates the county's fixed costs that exceed peers, but remain affordable given strong revenue trends.

The lack of distinction between the Aaa on the county's GOLT debt and the Aaa issuer rating is based on the county's ample taxing headroom of roughly 6 times GOLT debt service. This offsets the inability of the county to override the statutory cap and the lack of a full faith credit pledge.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Denton County, TX given the county's reliance on stable, reliable property taxes and its healthy liquidity and reserves. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Denton County, TX changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the county's strong economy and conservative budgeting which will enable it to maintain a solid financial performance and reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Trend of structural imbalance and deterioration of reserves

Prolonged tax base contraction

Additional debt issuance absent tax base growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the county within the limits prescribed by law. Texas counties are limited to a tax rate of $8.00 per $1,000 of assessed value (AV) for all purposes, including debt service. Denton County's total tax rate is well below the limit at $2.26 per $1,000 of AV. The bonds are secured by state statute.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A refunding bonds will refund certain maturities of the county's outstanding GOLT debt for net present value savings and no extension of final maturity of the refunded debt.

PROFILE

Denton County is in north central Texas (Aaa stable) and benefits from its proximity to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The county encompasses 911 square miles and estimates a population of 836,000, making it the ninth most populous county in the state.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

