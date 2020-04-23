Moody's assigns Aaa to Denver Board of Water Commissioners', CO Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A&B

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the Denver Board of Water Commissioners', CO ("Denver Water") $139.2 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and $125.8 million Water Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains the Aaa on Denver Water's outstanding revenue debt and the outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects Denver Water's record of sound debt service coverage in a sizeable and diverse service area in and around Denver, the economic engine of Colorado. The rating also incorporates the utility's sound financial reserves, favorable debt profile with a manageable capital plan, closed loop finances, and a relatively weak rate covenant offset by strong and independent rate setting authority. Also considered are the quality of the system's infrastructure, including the utility's management of its very senior water rights through various intergovernmental agreements.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Denver Board of Water Commissioners, CO. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the utility system changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that sound coverage will continue, supported by regular rate increases and manageable future borrowing plans. The outlook also incorporates the expectation that Denver Water will prudently maintain its infrastructure and water supply.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant declines in liquidity and/or debt service coverage metrics

- Significant leveraging that leads to declines in debt service coverage levels or outsized debt ratio

- Trend of weakening operating performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited revenue obligations of the Board payable solely from and secured by an irrevocable and nonexclusive pledge of and lien on the net revenue of the system, which consists generally of all revenue derived by the Board from rates, fees, tolls and charges for use of the system after payment of all reasonable and necessary expenses of operating, maintaining and repairing the system.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds will be used to fund various capital projects associated with the utility's five year capital plan. The Series 2020B bonds will be used to refund the utility's Series 2007A, 2009A, and 2010B bonds for debt service savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

The Denver Board of Water Commissioners was established in 1918 and provides water utility services to roughly 1.5 million people within the City and County of Denver (Aaa stable) as well as the immediate surrounding area.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

