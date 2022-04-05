Moody's assigns Aaa to Denver, CO's GOULT Series 2022A,B&C bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to the City and County of Denver, CO's $246.1 million General Obligation Elevate Denver Bonds, Series 2022A, $81.7 million General Obligation RISE Denver Bonds, Series 2022B, and $38.6 million General Obligation RISE Denver Bonds, Taxable Series 2022C. Denver has roughly $1.1 billion in general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt outstanding. The outlook for Denver is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects Denver's large and diverse economy that has resumed its strong growth in revenue, valuations, population, and high-skilled employment opportunities. Although the pandemic caused temporary economic disruption, the revenue declines were mitigated by expenditure reductions and the use of fund balance in 2020. The city's financial operations are well managed and reserves will rebound in fiscal 2021 after the improvement of various revenues streams and ongoing expenditure management. The rating also considers the city's above-average, but manageable debt burden with some variable rate debt exposure. Additionally, the rating incorporates Denver's manageable pension and fixed-costs burden.

RATING OUTLOOK

Denver's stable outlook reflects its role as an important regional economic center that benefits from a large and diverse tax base. The outlook also incorporates management's sound practices and proven ability to make necessary operating adjustments to address budget shortfalls and match recurring revenues and expenditures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant deterioration of the city's financial reserves

- Material increase in debt without corresponding taxable value and/or revenue growth - Substantial growth in pension burden and/or significant underfunding of annual pension costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation Series 2022 bonds (A,B,C) and outstanding GOULT debt are backed by Denver's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will be used to finance projects associated with Denver's Elevate Denver and Rise Denver bond packages.

PROFILE

The City and County of Denver is located on the front range of the Rocky Mountains in the north-central part of the State of Colorado (Aa1 stable). Denver is the capital of the State and is the service, retail, financial, transportation and distribution center of the Rocky Mountain region. Over three million people, representing more than half of the population of the State, currently reside in the Denver metropolitan area, of which more than 725,000 reside in the city limits.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

