Moody's assigns Aaa to Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Inc., NY's Series 2020, affirms Aaa on Duke Farms, NJ's debt; outlook stable

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Inc., NY's $100 million of Social Bonds, Series 2020 (Taxable), maturing in 2050. Concurrently, we affirmed the Aaa rating on Duke Farms Foundation, NJ's $23 million of outstanding rated debt, which is based on the credit strength of Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Inc. (DDCF), which serves as guarantor for the debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the Aaa ratings reflect DDCF's robust balance sheet and ample financial reserves, with $1.9 billion of total cash and investments covering total pro forma debt by an excellent 12x. Exceptional monthly liquidity covers over five years of expenses, enabling DDCF to meet grant-making commitments, typically funded over a two-to-three year period, and unfunded commitments within the investment portfolio. Strong management and board oversight of investments and operations further supports DDCF's excellent brand and strategic positioning and financial strategy.

DDCF's primary credit risk is its complete reliance on investment income for operating revenue. A major decline in investments could erode endowment spending power, particularly as DDCF undertakes a material increase in debt that reflects some change in risk appetite. New debt will support what DDCF has identified as urgent societal needs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Combined with an already slightly elevated endowment payout rate and increased debt service, asset deterioration could cause credit pressure. Debt service will be interest only as the Series 2020 bonds will have a bullet maturity. Favorably, DDCF has the ability to adapt its regular grant-making levels to adjust to a weaker investment market.

The coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. Outside of investment market volatility, the coronavirus pandemic has had very little impact on DDCF's operations due to its lack of earned revenue and its ability to operate remotely.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations of strong, steady financial resources that will substantially support operations and outstanding debt obligations, with no additional long-term debt plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Meaningful diminishment of financial reserves through investment losses or spending

- Material increase in financial leverage beyond the proposed issuance

LEGAL SECURITY

DDCF debt is an unsecured general obligation of DDCF. Duke Farms Foundation bonds are secured by an unconditional general obligation pledge of Duke Farms Foundation and guaranteed by DDCF. DDCF's obligation under the agreement is absolute and unconditional and cannot be discharged, released, abated or set-off in any way.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will to be used for general corporate purposes, in furtherance of DDCF's charitable mission, primarily to provide grant funding to support the performing arts, environmental conservation, medical research and child well-being and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Inc.'s mission is to improve the quality of people's lives through grants supporting the performing arts, wildlife conservation, medical research and child well-being and through preservation of the cultural and environmental legacy of Doris Duke's properties. For fiscal 2019, DDCF had total cash and investments of over $1.9 billion, operating revenue of $90.5 million and has awarded over $578 million in grants since 2011.

The Duke Farms Foundation is an operating foundation that is supported by DDCF and manages Doris Duke's former property in New Jersey. The 2,700-acre property is used for environmental, agricultural, and horticultural purposes as a resource for public education and enjoyment.

