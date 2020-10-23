Moody's assigns Aaa to Florida Department of Transportation's ROW Ref. Bonds, Series 2020B; outlook stable

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the State of Florida's $189.4 million Full Faith and Credit, Department of Transportation Right-of-Way Acquisition and Bridge Construction Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Taxable), issued by the Florida Department of Transportation. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating is based on the ultimate pledge of the state's full faith and credit commitment to pay debt service. Additionally, the bonds are secured by a pledge of motor fuel and diesel taxes. Pledged fuel sales taxes provide ample debt service coverage and the state has never had to draw upon the general obligation pledge for this security.

Florida's Aaa rating reflects its large and diverse economy, well-managed finances and low long-term liabilities. The state's reliance on tourism and sales taxes expose it to a prolonged recovery from the coronavirus epidemic, but the state prudently used the recent economic expansion to build up reserves and pay down debt, two key stabilizing factors.

Amid the coronavirus epidemic the state may face additional challenges due to its above-average exposure to climate change generally, and storm damage costs specifically. The state has a proven track record of rebounding from severe weather events while the two main state-sponsored insurance and reinsurance entities have built up strong claims paying resources and reduced exposure to future liabilities. The dual changes have reduced the tax base's exposure to paying for damage costs from natural disasters.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Florida. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of Florida's credit quality changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's stable outlook reflects our expectation that sound fiscal management practices will continue through future economic cycles and administrations. We expect continued willingness to raise revenues and cut spending to address revenue declines, along with maintenance of strong reserve levels to offset economically sensitive sales tax collections.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Prolonged economic downturn and/or state's inability or unwillingness to balance annual budgets

- Significant storm activity that drains claims paying resources and/or increases future exposure for the state-sponsored insurance and/or reinsurance firms

- Additional long-term leverage that is not consistent with the current rating category

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service is expected to be paid by motor fuel and diesel taxes, but the bonds are ultimately secured by the state's full faith and credit pledge. All state tax revenues, other than revenues already dedicated for other purposes by the state constitution, are available. These revenues include sales and corporate income tax receipts. Revenues excluded from the full faith and credit pledge include, but are not limited to, transportation related taxes, a portion of documentary stamp taxes and lottery revenues.

State statutes provide for the levy of motor fuel and diesel taxes for the state's road and bridge construction program. This levy is separate and distinct from the state's other fuel tax levies that are not pledged under this program. The state Department of Revenue calculates the levy annually. The rate cannot be lower than 6.9 cents per gallon and is determined by a formula that includes an inflation adjustment. The rate for calendar year 2020 is 14.3 cents per gallon.

The bonds are secured by monthly transfers of the pledged motor and diesel fuel sales taxes from the State Transportation Trust Fund (STTF) to the Right-of-Way Acquisition and Bridge Construction Trust Fund. According to statute, the amount transferred to the Right-of-Way Acquisition and Bridge Construction Trust Fund from the STTF for debt service is limited to 7% of total STTF state revenues, up to $275 million. This amount establishes the maximum annual allowable debt service.

After growing by 5.4% in fiscal 2019, motor and diesel fuel sales tax collections deposited in the STTF fell by -4.5% in fiscal 2020 reflecting decreased sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. For fiscal 2021 STTF revenues are projected to fall another -3.5% based on the August 2020 revenue estimating conference results. The continued decline is due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, but also general continued trends in fuel efficient vehicles and the associated government emissions standards. The state is projecting collections to rebound significantly in fiscal 2022, bouncing back to pre-pandemic receipts.

Post-sale MADS is expected to be $187.2 million in fiscal 2022, still well below the maximum allowable level. Fiscal 2019 revenues from STTF transfers would cover MADS by 7.74 times and statutory maximum debt service by about 5.27 times.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund outstanding Series 2012A bonds for expected net present value savings.

PROFILE

Florida ranks as the third largest state by population with over 21 million estimated residents as of 2019. The state's 2019 Gross Domestic Product reached nearly $1.1 trillion or fourth highest amongst states behind California (Aa2 stable), Texas (Aaa stable) and New York (Aa2 stable). The state's per capita income level was 91.8% of the nation's in 2019.

