Moody's assigns Aaa to Florida State Board of Ed.'s PECO Refunding Bonds, 2023 Series A; outlook stable

New York, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the State of Florida's $176.3 million Full Faith and Credit, State Board of Education Public Education Capital Outlay Refunding Bonds, 2023 Series A issued by the Florida State Board of Education. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa bond rating matches the state's Aaa issuer rating, and is based on the ultimate pledge of the state's full faith and credit commitment to pay debt service. Additionally, the bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts taxes levied by the state on electric, gas and telecommunication services. Pledged gross receipts taxes have always been sufficient to pay debt service, and the state has never had to draw upon the general obligation pledge for this security.

Florida's Aaa rating reflects its large and diverse economy, well-managed finances and low long-term liabilities. The state is highly reliant on tourism and sales taxes, which took a significant hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but have exhibited strong recovery as the pandemic has waned. Leading up to the pandemic, the state prudently used the economic expansion to build up reserves and pay down debt, two key stabilizing factors through economic downturns.

Florida faces perennial challenges due to its above-average exposure to hurricanes and storm damage costs, including through its large state-sponsored insurance and reinsurance entities. The state has a proven track record of rebounding from severe weather events, which is expected following hurricanes Ian and Nicole that struck during 2022. Florida's high degree of environmental risk coupled with significant property insurance claims litigation has weakened the state's insurance market over time and raised premium costs, which can weigh on the state's highly important real estate market. The state is aiming to stabilize the insurance market through legislative changes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's stable outlook reflects our expectation that sound fiscal management practices will continue through future economic cycles and administrations. We expect continued willingness to raise revenues and cut spending to address revenue declines, along with maintenance of strong reserve levels to offset economically sensitive sales tax collections.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Prolonged economic downturn and/or state's inability or unwillingness to balance annual budgets

- Increased storm activity that negatively affects the state's finances or economy - Additional long-term leverage that is not consistent with the current rating category

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are ultimately secured by the state's full faith and credit pledge in the event pledged gross receipts are insufficient to cover debt service. All state tax revenues, other than revenues already dedicated for other purposes by the state constitution, are available. These revenues include sales and corporate income tax receipts. Revenues excluded from the full faith and credit pledge include, but are not limited to, transportation related taxes, a portion of documentary stamp taxes and lottery revenues.

The bonds are also secured by a pledge of gross receipts taxes that are levied on a retail basis for electric, gas, and telecommunications services, excluding internet services. Tax payments are made to the state monthly at a rate of 2.5% for electric and gas services, in addition to a 2.6% tax on commercial electric power purchases that was imposed in 2014, converting a sales tax on electrical power or energy to a gross receipts tax. The rate for telecommunication services is 2.37%, in addition to a 0.15% communications tax that was passed in 2010.

GRT collections increased nearly 9% in fiscal 2022 following three years of modest decline, and are now above the pre-pandemic level. Going forward, the state projects an increase of approximately 3.8% in fiscal 2023 based on estimates from its July 2022 Revenue Estimating Conference.

Following the current issuance and using fiscal 2022 revenues, MADS coverage (occurring in 2023) is estimated at 1.5x. Additional bonds may be issued but only if debt service requirements for outstanding and proposed additional bonds will not exceed 90% of the annual average amount of gross receipt taxes collected during the 24 months immediately preceding the proposed issuance of additional debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the outstanding 2013 Series C PECO bonds for economic savings.

PROFILE

Florida ranks as the third largest state by population with over 21 million estimated residents as of 2021. The state's 2021 Gross Domestic Product reached nearly $1.3 trillion or fourth highest amongst states behind California (Aa2 stable), Texas (Aaa stable), and New York (Aa1 stable). The state's per capita income level was 97.1% of the nation's in 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Denise Rappmund

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

