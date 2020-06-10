Moody's assigns Aaa to Ford Foundation's (NY) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to Ford Foundation's (NY) proposed $1 billion of Social Bonds, Series 2020 (Taxable) with maturities through 2070. We have also affirmed the Aaa on the outstanding Series 2017 revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aaa primarily reflects the foundation's exceptionally strong wealth levels and a business model that is inherently stable as the foundation does not face competitive threats. These strong credit attributes support the foundation's excellent brand and strategic positioning and very good financial strategy. The foundation's $13.6 billion of total cash and investments (based on fiscal 2019 audit) are free from external restriction and would enable the foundation to repay pro-forma debt 10.7 times over. Cash and investments also cover approximately 22.5 years of annual operating expenses as of fiscal 2019. The foundation maintains ample liquidity to meet grant making obligations and unfunded commitments within the investment portfolio, which remain manageable relative to similarly sized investment portfolios. Most grant commitments are made for less than two years, allowing for greater budget flexibility and management responsiveness during prolonged market downturns. Outside of investment market volatility, the coronavirus pandemic has had very little impact on the operations of the foundation due to its lack of earned revenue. Broader organizational and financial risks are monitored by a comprehensive enterprise risk management plan with regular review by the board and senior management.

The rating additionally incorporates a substantial increase in debt that reflects some change in risk appetite as the foundation accelerates spending to meet what it has identified as an urgent and immediate societal need. Further, the foundation is wholly reliant on investment income to fund operations. The foundation's budgetary approach to spending 5.3% of a trailing 36 month average of total investments already yields comparatively weak operating performance. The increased debt service, interest only as the debt will be structured as bullet maturities, will add additional expense and raises the prospects of spending power erosion over time.

The coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the foundation's exceptional wealth and liquidity, which provide significant flexibility to absorb additional proposed spending over the next several years. Over time, our outlook incorporates our expectation that the core budget will remain consistent with established spending policies. The outlook anticipates no additional debt that would be dilutive to the foundation's exceptional coverage of debt from financial reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant deterioration of overall wealth levels or liquidity

-Material weakening of leverage profile either through an increase in debt or decline in financial resources

-Sustained decline in operating performance

LEGAL SECURITY

All debt, including the Series 2020 bonds, are an unsecured general obligation of the Ford Foundation. There will be no debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Foundation intends to use the proceeds of the Bonds for any lawful corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, providing grant funding in furtherance of its charitable purposes, primarily in order to make grants directed at building the resilience and impact of charitable organizations and the nonprofit sector, as well as to pay costs related to the issuance of the Bonds.

PROFILE

The Ford Foundation is now the second-largest private foundation in the United States, with an endowment approaching $14 billion as of December 31, 2019. Established in 1936, the foundation was formed with gifts and bequests by Edsel and Henry Ford. The foundation is an independent, not-for-profit domiciled in Michigan. The headquarters is in New York City and the foundation maintains a global presence with several field offices.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

