Moody's assigns Aaa to Harris County, TX's GO refunding bonds; stable outlook

New York, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to Harris County, TX's $105.2 million Tax and Subordinate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A, $233.4 million Permanent Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A, and $89.9 million Unlimited Tax Road Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The county has about $530.8 million in GOULT and $1.2 billion in GOLT debt (including the flood control contract tax bonds). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa ratings reflect a large and global economy complemented by stable demographics that continue to drive the county's expansive and growing tax base. The rating also reflects the county's history of strong operating performance and a high level of reserves that significantly outpaces peers. The county will maintain its robust reserve position because its revenue mix is highly dependent on relatively stable property tax revenues. Plus, coronavirus pandemic related costs have been manageable and will be offset by federal funding. The rating further considers the county's exposure to environmental considerations, which are partially offset by its available resources in combination with multi-level government funding to significant infrastructure investment to improve the area's resiliency and mitigate its impact to future storms. Finally, the rating incorporates the county's debt and pension profile that should remain affordable over the next three to five years.

The lack of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect the county's ample headroom under its current taxing capacity providing more than 8.8 times debt service on the county's limited tax bonds. The headroom offsets the limitation under existing property tax caps, and the inability of Commissioners' Court to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the county's important and expansive economy which will sustain its tax base and support property taxes, the largest source of operating revenue. This coupled with prudent fiscal practices will allow ample reserves to remain and allow debt and pension levels to remain affordable over the next five years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial reduction in reserves

- Material economic contraction signified by weakening key indicators

- Additional and significant debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax road bonds are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property without legal limitation as to rate or amount.

The tax and subordinate lien bonds and the permanent improvement bonds are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law. The county is legally allowed an $8 per $1,000 of assessed value tax rate for all purposes and the Attorney General's office will not permit more than $4 to be allocated for debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

A portion of the proceeds from the general obligation unlimited tax road bonds and permanent improvement bonds will be used to refund outstanding commercial paper notes, Series C and D-3, and Series D and D-2 respectively. The remainder of the proceeds on the general obligation unlimited tax road bonds and permanent improvement bonds as well as proceeds from the tax and subordinate lien revenue bonds will be used to refund a portion of the county's outstanding debt for an expected net present value savings and no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Harris County, home to the City of Houston (Aa3 stable), is the third most populous county in the nation with a total population of over 4.7 million people. The economy is largely driven by energy and resources, manufacturing and logistics, and healthcare.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021

