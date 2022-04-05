Moody's assigns Aaa to Harvard University, MA's Series 2022A&B; outlook stable

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Harvard University, MA's proposed $500 million of Taxable Bonds, Series 2022A, and $300 million of Taxable Bonds, Series 2022B (Green Bonds). Depending on market conditions, Series 2022B bonds may be issued as tax-exempt Revenue Bonds, Harvard University Issue, Series 2022B (Green Bonds), by the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency. We maintain the Aaa issuer rating and Aaa, Aaa/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on outstanding rated debt. Harvard had $5.3 billion of debt for fiscal 2021 (June 30 fiscal year end). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects Harvard's superior credit quality as a premier and globally recognized comprehensive university benefitting from extraordinary student demand, exceptional fundraising and extensive research capabilities. The university's substantial wealth provides deep capacity to fund a high level of financial aid, diverse and specialized academic programming, and significant ongoing capital investment; all are integral components to Harvard's exceptional market position. These strengths are tempered by a budgetary reliance on endowment spending, which can pressure the university's fiscal operations in the event of prolonged market weakness. The university's effective risk management framework ensures sufficient capacity to model, identify and adjust to potential stressed market conditions.

Assignment and maintenance of Aaa debt ratings reflect the unsecured general obligation nature of the debt.

Short-term VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings additionally incorporate the university's strong treasury management and substantial self-liquidity providing solid coverage of variable-rate demand bonds and commercial paper programs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects limited risk over the outlook period to Harvard's student, research and philanthropic market profiles as well as its strong ability to adjust to potential systemic shocks given ample wealth and favorable budgetary and liquidity risk management practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Limited risk for the foreseeable future absent material change in risk appetite or prolonged and severe period of financial market downturn that substantially alters balance sheet and philanthropic profiles

- Over an extended period of time, continued long-term endowment underperformance that diminishes the university's financial strength relative to peers; gradual erosion of brand or competitive position relative to other existing and rising elite universities globally- For short-term ratings, inability to maintain adequate daily liquidity coverage of demand debt or deterioration in long-term credit quality.

LEGAL SECURITY

Rated debt is an unsecured general obligation of the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from Series 2022A bonds will be used for eligible corporate purposes and to pay costs of issuance. Proceeds of Series 2022B bonds will be used to finance and refinance certain capital projects, refinance a portion of the Institution's commercial paper program and pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Harvard University is a prestigious private university established in 1636 with a campus spanning Cambridge and Boston, MA. In fall 2021, Harvard had full-time enrollment of almost 21,000 students, excluding its continuing and executive education programs, and generated $5.4 billion of operating revenue, by Moody's calculation. The Harvard Management Company (HMC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the university and oversees the management of the university's investments. The university does not own or operate a hospital or faculty practice plan.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

