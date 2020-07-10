Moody's assigns Aaa to Henry County, GA's $30M GOULT Bonds, and Aa1 to $18M Cert. of Participation Ser. 2020

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Henry County, GA's $30 million General Obligation Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2020, and Aa1 rating to Henry County, GA's $18 million Certificates of Participation (Henry County, Georgia Public Purpose Project) Series 2020. We currently maintain a Aaa on the County's outstanding GOULT bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects the county's robust financial position with reserve levels and liquidity that far exceeds the Aaa medians nationally, healthy and growing tax base, average wealth and income levels, and low debt burden and pension liabilities, resulting in low fixed costs. The county also benefits from its special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST), which supports all of the county's outstanding debt service.

The Aa1 certificates of participation (COPS) rating primarily reflects the fundamentally weaker nature of lease payments subject to annual appropriation and renewal, offset to some degree by the essential nature of a portion of the leased assets.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the county. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the county's financial position will remain strong. The county's trend of operating surpluses will continue, supported by its adherence to formal fiscal policies and strong long-term financial planning. Furthermore, the outlook also incorporates the likelihood that the county's tax will continue to expand because of commercial and residential development.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Operating losses in enterprise funds resulting in substantial general fund subsidies

-Material increase in debt burden or capital needs

-Substantial tax base deterioration

-Material erosion of the county's financial position

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are ultimately secured by the county's absolute and unconditional ad valorem pledge, although they are paid from a portion of the SPLOST.

The certificates of participation (COPs) are payable solely from annual appropriation base rentals by the county. The obligation of the county to make payments under the Lease is subject to annual appropriation by the Board of Commissioners of the County. Pledged collateral for the COPs is the county judicial center.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 GOULT bonds will be used to finance transportation related capital projects. The county intends to use SPLOST revenue to pay debt service.

Proceeds of the Series 2020 Certificates of Participation will be used to finance building improvements and repair projects as well as the acquisition of certain county personal property, capitalized interest and cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Henry County is located approximately 20 miles southeast of Atlanta and serves a population of approximately 235,000.

METHODOLOGY

