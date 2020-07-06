Moody's assigns Aaa to Hingham, MA's GO Water Bonds, Ser. 2020; outlook stable

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Town of Hingham, MA's $104.1 million General Obligation Water Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aaa rating on the town's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The outlook is stable.

The new issue and outstanding general obligation limited tax bonds are considered limited tax because the entire amount of debt service has not been voted excluded from restrictions under Massachusetts law on the town's ability to increase the property tax levy to pay debt service, referred to as Proposition 2 1/2 We consider the pledge supporting the outstanding unlimited tax bonds to be general obligation unlimited tax because all of the debt service has been excluded under Proposition 2 1/2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the town's strong financial position with heathy reserves and liquidity that are bolstered by conservative fiscal management including formal fund balance and OPEB policies and multi-year financial planning. The rating further incorporates a large and exceptionally affluent tax base, below average pension and OPEB liabilities and a recently increased debt burden that is expected to remain manageable.

The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and GOULT rating reflects the town's ability to override the property tax levy cap and its pledge of its full faith and credit.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action but could affect the town in fiscal 2021 which begins July 1. The town depends on state aid for approximately 10% of its operating revenue. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Aa1 stable) is currently experiencing significant declines and delays in income tax and sales tax revenue. Unless the federal government provides additional assistance, the state could reduce state aid to municipalities in 2021. Given the town's minimal exposure to state aid, and conservative budgeting, cuts to state aid are expected to remain manageable. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the town changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the town will maintain a healthy financial position including the establishment of a self-supporting water enterprise while continuing to address the funding of long term liabilities. The outlook further incorporates the strength of the tax base that is expected to continue to see at least limited growth over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further growth in the debt burden uncharacteristic of the highest rating category

- Inability of the water enterprise to maintain sufficient annual debt service coverage on GO water bonds

- Material decline in general fund reserves and liquidity

- Significant multi-year decline in the tax base

- Large increase in the unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the town's general obligation limited tax pledge given the debt service has not been voted excluded from the tax levy limits of Proposition 2 1/2. The town's pledge includes its full faith and credit.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will fund the purchase of assets of the Hingham Water Company for supplying water to the Town.

PROFILE

Hingham is a primarily residential community located 15 miles south of Boston (Aaa stable) in Plymouth County. The town is a coastal community bordering the Atlantic Ocean to the north and occupies a land area of 22.5 square miles and has a population of around 23,298 (2018 American Community Survey).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

