Moody's assigns Aaa to Houston ISD, TX's three GOLT sales; stable outlook on underlying bonds

Assigns Aaa ENH. to Series 2023 A and C

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to Houston Independent School District, TX's $98.7 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A, $64.6 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2023B (Non-PSF), and $78.6 million Variable Rate Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2023C. Moody's also assigns the Aaa enhanced rating to the district's Series 2023A and 2023C. Moody's maintains the district's Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa rating on the district's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The outlook on the underlying bonds is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's robust economy in the Houston area complemented by a large full value which remains favorable on a per capita basis. Resident incomes are lower than similarly rated peers and the district contends with a long and steady history of enrollment losses due in part to changing demographics and charter school competition in the area. Nevertheless, the district's financial position remains strong as the district is adept at managing costs well within its revenue framework which when supported by conservative budgeting practices have allowed for persistent operating surpluses and the accumulation of reserves. Leverage is moderate and fixed costs will remain affordable supported by a growing revenue base.

The issuer rating is anchored by strong credit fundamentals even as Moody's continues to weigh the potential of Texas Education Agency (TEA) action following the recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court that overturned an injunction against the TEA. The injunction had prevented the state agency from taking over control of the district following governance issues and an underperforming school campus for multiple years. The governance issues have not resulted in allegations or findings related to administrative financial mismanagement and are likely to be resolved through the state's proven conservatorship process. Currently, the district does not have any campus rated as underperforming.

The absence of a distinction between the issuer and GOLT rating reflects the ample taxing headroom under the limited tax cap that provides more than seven times debt service, offsetting the lack of full faith and credit pledge and the inability of the district to increase the tax above the cap.

The one notch distinction between the district's issuer rating and the Aa1 lease revenue rating reflects appropriation risk and the more essential assets finances (school buildings).

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the experienced administrative management team with a demonstrated record of strong operating performance will continue to drive a solid financial position. This along with the strength of the robust economy will keep leverage manageable even as the district manages challenges associated with declining enrollment.

The outlook also reflects the expectation that the district's governance challenges will be resolved as has been the case with other school districts in similar situations observed throughout the state.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Economic contraction signified by meaningful changes to key metrics

- Weaker financial performance that erodes reserves and liquidity - Significant increase in leverage - Negative change in district's accreditation status - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOLT bonds are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law. Unique relative to most Texas school districts, Houston ISD has a voter imposed total limit of $17.00 per $1,000 of assessed values with no more than $10.00 for debt service. While the current debt service tax rate of $1.67 is well below their limit, the tax cap is a weakness relative to peers. Certain series of the district's bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

The leases are payable from Tier 1 state allotments, as well as excess general fund revenue. The leases are subject to annual appropriation. However, the risk of non-appropriation is somewhat mitigated by the essentiality of the assets (school buildings). The assets on the lease are not cross-collateralized. In the event of a default, bondholders will have a leasehold interest on their respective properties.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding debt for an expected net present value savings and no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Houston Independent School District is in Harris County (Aaa stable) in southeastern Texas (Aaa stable). The area's economy is anchored by energy and resources, healthcare, logistics, transportation, and tourism. The district's enrollment is estimated at 189,300 for fiscal 2023.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in these enhanced ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

