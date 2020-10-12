Moody's assigns Aaa to Huntsville, AL's $106.72M GO Warrants, Series 2020 A, B, C & D; outlook is stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of Huntsville, AL's $32.745 million General Obligation Refunding Warrants, Series 2020-A, $13.235 million General Obligation School Refunding Warrants Series 2020-B, $32.55 million General Obligation Refunding Warrants, Series 2020-C (Taxable) and $28.19 million General Obligation School Refunding Warrants, Series 2020-D (Taxable). Moody's maintains the city's Aaa general obligation debt (GOLT) rating, Aaa issuer rating, and Aa1 lease revenue rating. The outlook is stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's outstanding general obligation debt is limited based upon Alabama's (Aa1 stable) constitutional property tax limits.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects a strong regional tax base and position as a major economic engine for northern Alabama, which is reinforced by the large governmental presence of Redstone Arsenal and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. The rating further reflects the city's stable financial position with satisfactory reserve and cash levels as well as an above-average but affordable debt burden.

The absence of distinction between the Aaa rating on the city's GOLT debt and the city's Aaa issuer rating is based on the city's pledge of its full faith and credit.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Huntsville is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects a trend of solid General Fund reserve levels, including the continued maintenance of a Contingency Reserve.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- NA

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in General Fund reserves and liquidity

- Significant increases in debt levels which pressures city finances

- Deterioration of tax base and socioeconomic profile

LEGAL SECURITY

The warrants are general obligations of the city for the payment of the principal of and interest on which the full faith and credit of the city are irrevocably pledged.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020-A warrants will partially refund the city's outstanding Series 2010-A, 2010-B and 2010-C warrants for an estimated net present value savings of 12.16% of refunded principal.

Proceeds from the Series 2020-B warrants will partially refund the city's outstanding Series 2010-A and 2010-B warrants (school purposes) for an estimated net present value savings of 11.35% of refunded principal.

Proceeds from the Series 2020-C warrants will partially refund the city's outstanding Series 2011-A, Series 2012-A and Series 2013-D warrants for an estimated net present value savings of 8.67% of refunded principal.

Proceeds from the Series 2020-D warrants will partially refund the city's outstanding Series 2010-D, Series 2011-A, Series 2011-B and Series 2013-C warrants (school purposes) for an estimated net present value savings of 14.56% of refunded principal.

PROFILE

The City of Huntsville is the county seat of Madison County (Aa1 stable) and is centrally located in north Alabama, approximately 95 miles north of Birmingham (Aa3 negative), 103 miles south of Nashville, TN (Metro. Govt. of Nashville & Davidson Cnty., Aa2 stable) and 180 miles northwest of Atlanta, GA (Aa1 stable). According to the 2018 American Community Survey, the city has a population of approximately 193,663.

