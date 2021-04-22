Moody's assigns Aaa to IA Fin. Auth. SRF Rev. Bds. Ser.2021A and Ser. 2021B; outlook stable

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to Iowa Finance Authority's (IFA) $239 million State Revolving Fund Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A (Green Bonds) and Taxable Series 2021B (Green Bonds) ("2021 Bonds"; together with outstanding bonds, "Bonds"). We are also maintaining Aaa ratings on all outstanding bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The program's Aaa rating reflects its strong over-collateralization, adequate debt service coverage, good credit quality of the underlying loan portfolio and a 26.5% default tolerance (as of February 2021). The rating also incorporates a legal structure that allows for limited cross-collateralization, through the Equity Fund, of the clean water (CW) and drinking water (DW) programs (together, the state revolving fund (SRF) program) in the case of a payment deficiency in either program.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for IFA and the SRF Program. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of IFA or the SRF Program changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our continued expectation that the credit strength, particularly the loan portfolio quality, debt service coverage and default tolerance will remain strong and consistent with the Aaa rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased leveraging of the program resulting in a significant decrease in the debt service coverage or default tolerance

- A material deterioration in the loan portfolio credit quality

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are limited obligations of IFA and payable solely from and secured by revenues of the SRF program including all moneys, securities, investments (including amounts held in the Equity Fund) and participation agreements from SRF borrowers pledged to the trust indenture. IFA has no taxing power.

Generally, state match bonds, which provide the state matching funds required to access federal capitalization grants, are secured by loan interest payments and investment earnings. On the other hand, leverage bonds are secured by loan principal payments, excess interest payments and investment earnings not needed for state match bond debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2021 Bonds will be used to fund SRF loan disbursements including reimbursing IFA for prior loan disbursements and pay cost of issuance relating to the 2021 Bonds. IFA has designated the 2021 Bonds as "Green Bonds" based on the actual or intended use of proceeds to finance projects that meet the federal Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act, as determined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). IFA provides annual reports on the SRF Program to the EPA.

PROFILE

The obligor is the State Revolving Fund Revenue Bonds Trust Agreement created in 2001 and last amended in 2016. IFA, the issuer, was created in 1975 and is responsible for arranging financing for SRF Program activities, administering SRF program loans, and the investment of SRF program funds.

Under the SRF Program, IFA makes subsidized loans to finance construction and/or improvement for certain Iowa municipalities' and water systems' operating water pollution control facilities or drinking water facilities. IFA reviews, processes, underwrites and approves loan applications and disburses moneys to loan applicants for eligible project costs. IFA has arranged financing for the Clean Water Program since its inception in 1988 and for the Drinking Water Program since its inception in 1997. IFA also administers numerous housing, agricultural and economic development programs and is a Section 8 contract administrator for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

