Moody's assigns Aaa to IL Housing Development Auth. Multifamily Revenue Bonds 2022 Series D and Aaa/VMIG 1 to 2022 Series E, outlook stable

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned an Aaa rating to Illinois Housing Development Authority's (IHDA) proposed $17,070,000 Multifamily Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series D (Non-AMT) (Sustainability Bonds) and Aaa/VMIG 1 to $11,730,000 Multifamily Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series E (Non-AMT) (Variable Rate) (Sustainability Bonds), Collectively the "Bonds". The Bonds are being issued pursuant to the general terms of the Trust Indenture dated as of September 1, 2016 (the "General Indenture"), as amended and supplemented. Additionally, Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on all outstanding parity debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the FHA Risk-Sharing insurance on the pledged loans, sufficiently-sized debt service reserve, sound legal structure and cash flows projecting full and timely debt service payments.

The short-term VMIG 1 rating assigned to the bonds is based on the Aaa long-term rating on the parity bonds under the General Indenture as well as the P-1 rating of the Bank of Montreal (the "Bank"), and the Bank's obligation under the related standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) to purchase the 2022 Series E Bonds upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the Aaa rating is largely based on the outlook of the US government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the Aaa ratings:

- Substantial erosion of program asset-to-debt ratio, profit margins and investments quality - Downgrade of the US government's rating

For the VMIG 1 ratings:

- Downgrade of the short-term rating of the SBPA provider - Substantial multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the General Indenture

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special limited obligations of IHDA, secured by all revenues and assets pledged under the General Indenture which consists primarily of bond proceeds, mortgage loans with FHA Risk-Sharing insurance and investment, including amounts in the Debt Service Reserve Fund (DSRF). The DSRF provides liquidity in the event of a loan default, pending receipt of a claim payment from FHA and until redemption of the Bonds.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day each January and July. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode from the weekly rate mode and upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement

The SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Bond (including Bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, the indenture, or the Bonds cease to be valid, binding or fully enforceable on the Authority as determined by a court; (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3.

Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to (1) fund a Risk-Sharing Loan for financing of Autumn Ridge Apartments, a multifamily residential housing development containing 210 residential mixed income units, multi-generational living housing and community amenities located in Carol Stream, and (2) make deposits into the DSRF established in the General Indenture.

The Risk-Sharing Loans will be insured by FHA under the Risk-Sharing program, which provides for a full payment of unpaid principal of the insured loans as of the default date and interest from the date of default to the date of the initial claim payment.

PROFILE

The bonds issued under the General Indenture are used to finance IHDA's multi-family mortgages and promote affordable housing for moderate-and-low income families in the State of Illinois. As of November 30, 2022, there were approximately $287.2 million (unaudited) parity debt outstanding under the General Indenture. Prior series 2016-17 were each issued as separately-secured bonds and do not constitute parity debt under the General Indenture. Future bonds issued under the General Indenture will be secured equally by all pledged assets. IHDA has no taxing power.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long term ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Multifamily Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/354688.The principal methodology used in the short term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

