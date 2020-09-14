Moody's assigns Aaa to Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank's (IN) GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to Indianapolis - Marion County's (the city) $50 million Series 2020 D Bonds (Metropolitan Thoroughfare District IndyRoads Projects) (Tax-Exempt) and the $136 million Series 2020 E Refunding Bonds (Metropolitan Thoroughfare District IndyRoads) (Federally Taxable). Moody's has also affirmed the Aaa issuer rating of the city as well as the Aaa rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The outlook is stable.

The new bonds are issued by the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank and ultimately secured by ad valorem property taxes levied by the city through the Metropolitan Thoroughfare District (the district), which is a special taxing district of the city used for funding transportation projects. We view the security of the new bonds as equivalent to debt secured by the city's GOLT pledge given the close connection between the city and the district. The property tax base is nearly identical, the district's board is appointed by the mayor and city council, debt issuances must be approved by the city council and financial resources of the district are accounted for in the city's general fund. The GOLT pledge is limited by Indiana's (Aaa stable) circuit breaker legislation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's growing tax base, diverse economy, and role as the Indiana state capital. Additional positive credit attributes include a low cost of living relative to other urban centers and affordable pension obligations. The city's resident income indices lag those of comparably rated credits, its debt burden is somewhat elevated and its ability to raise operating revenue is subject to legal limitations. However, its growing tax base and strong financial position help to mitigate these challenges.

The lack of notching between the Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa GOLT rating reflects the city's first budget obligation to levy ad valorem taxes for debt service on the outstanding and new GOLT bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Indianapolis given its revenue structure. While the local economy is expected to contract in the near term, material loss of city revenue, if any, would not be realized until fiscal 2022, allowing ample time for city management to plan and adjust expenses. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the city's role as a growing economic hub with strong financial management. Cost controls and additional revenue will support surplus operations in 2020 and 2021, providing a significant buffer against potential loss of income tax revenue in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in tax base valuation or resident income indices

- Declines in operating fund balance or net cash

- Increases in the debt burden or fixed costs associated with debt service or pensions

LEGAL SECURITY

The new bonds are ultimately secured by the city's requirement under state law to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property within the district to pay debt service. The levy is subject to Indiana's Circuit Breaker taxing limitations, though state law stipulates that debt service is a first budget obligation for bonds secured by ad valorem property taxes. The district intends to set aside funds from other transportation taxes by November 1 each year so that the property tax levy is not required.

The outstanding GOLT debt is secured by the city's pledge to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property within the city. The levy is subject to Indiana's Circuit Breaker taxing limitations, though state law stipulates that debt service is a first budget obligation for bonds secured by ad valorem property taxes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020D bonds will fund various projects from the city's IndyRoads transportation capital plan. The Series 2020E will refund portions of the city's outstanding Revenue Bonds, Series 2015A; Revenue Bonds, Series 2015E; Revenue Bonds, Series 2018B; and Revenue Bonds, Series 2019E for savings. All of the refunded bonds were originally issued for transportation projects.

PROFILE

With a population of over 850,000, Indianapolis is the largest city in Indiana and the 17th largest city in the US. In 1970, the governments of Marion County and the City of Indianapolis were unified and their services consolidated. Four municipalities in Marion County - Beech Grove, Lawrence, Speedway (A1), and Southport - are excluded from the consolidated government.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

