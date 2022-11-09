Moody's assigns Aaa to Indianapolis - Marion County, IN's backed GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank, IN's $13 million Bonds, Series 2022I (Ad Valorem Property Tax Funded Projects) and $12 million Bonds, Series 2022J (Taxable) (Ad Valorem Property Tax Funded Projects). The new bonds are issued by the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank and ultimately backed by a direct pledge of ad valorem property taxes levied by Indianapolis - Marion County (the city). Moody's has affirmed the city's Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa ratings on its outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The outlook is stable.

The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The Series 2022I and Series 2022J bonds and outstanding GOLT bonds are limited by Indiana's (Aaa stable) circuit breaker legislation.

Moody's has also affirmed the city's other outstanding ratings, which include the Aa1 ratings on the Series 2019A and 2019B lease bonds, the Aa2 rating on moral obligation debt issued for more-essential purposes, the Aa3 rating on moral obligation debt issued for less-essential purposes, and the Aa2 rating on Series 2018B transportation tax revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's solid financial management with strong reserves, a moderate long-term liabilities ratio and low fixed costs. Although the city's resident income indices lag those of comparably rated credits, this is offset by other strengths in the local economy, such as a growing population and low cost of living. Its ability to raise operating revenue, particularly property taxes, is subject to legal limitations.

The lack of notching between the Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa GOLT ratings, including the Series 2022I and Series 2022J bonds, reflects the city's first budget obligation to levy ad valorem taxes for debt service on the outstanding and new GOLT bonds.

The Aa1 rating on the outstanding Series 2019A Bonds is notched once off of the city's issuer rating due to abatement risk if the facilities cannot be occupied. The Aa1 rating also reflects the essential nature of the financed project, a jail and courthouse. The rating further incorporates the underlying credit characteristics of the city, strong legal provisions that include several reserves for lease payments, a lockbox structure, and the strength of local income taxes, which the city pledges for the lease payments.

The Aa1 rating on the outstanding Series 2019B Bonds is notched once off of the city's issuer rating due to abatement risk if the facilities cannot be occupied. The Aa1 rating also reflects the essential nature of the financed project, an assessment and intervention center. The rating also incorporates the underlying credit characteristics of the city and strong legal provisions. The city does not pledge local income taxes for the lease payments, but rather includes its limited tax general obligation pledge. While not legally pledged, additional liquidity is also available to make lease payments within the Community Justice Campus and Lifecycle Reserve Fund, subject to appropriation by City Council.

The Aa2 rating on the outstanding moral obligation debt issued for more-essential purposes is rated two notches below the city's issuer rating because of the city's pledge to consider appropriating to replenish the debt service reserve (DSR). The Aa2 rating also considers the more essential nature of the financed assets (wastewater system infrastructure improvements) to municipal operations.

The Aa3 rating on the outstanding moral obligation debt issued for less-essential purposes is rated three notches below the city's issuer rating because of the city's pledge to consider appropriating to replenish the DSR. The Aa3 rating also considers the less essential nature of the financed projects (various economic development initiatives) to municipal operations.

The Aa2 rating on the outstanding Series 2018B bonds is based on a growing economic base that sits at the center of a broad network of local and regional roadways, which should provide continued growth in the pledged gas tax and other transportation-related revenue. Debt service coverage is very strong, and legal provisions include a solid additional bonds test (ABT) of 3.0x MADS. The rating also reflects the absence of a debt service reserve (DSR) requirement and potential volatility in pledged revenues, which are sensitive to economic fluctuations. Allocation and disbursement of pledged revenues are also subject to state discretion.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the city's role as a growing economic hub with strong financial management. Growth in key revenue sources plus significant federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will continue to support the city's financial stability and allow strategic investments to services and capital.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable (issuer and notched ratings)

- Stronger legal provisions, such as a reserve requirement or a closed lien on pledged revenues (transportation tax revenue bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in the local economy or resident income indices (issuer and notched ratings)

- Declines in available fund balance or net cash (issuer and notched ratings)

- Increases in overall leverage or fixed costs (issuer and notched ratings)

- Declines in debt service coverage caused by the weakening of pledged revenues from factors such as an economic downturn, changes in the state's allocation formula, or delays in state disbursements to the city (transportation tax revenue bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOLT bonds, including the Series 2022I Bonds and Series 2022J Bonds, are limited obligations of the Bond Bank and ultimately backed by the city's requirement under state law to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property to pay debt service. The levies for the bonds are subject to Indiana's Circuit Breaker taxing limitations, though state law stipulates that debt service is a first budget obligation for bonds backed by ad valorem property taxes.

The outstanding Series 2019A Bonds are ultimately backed by lease rental payments, which are subject to abatement if the facilities cannot be used. The city has pledged local income tax revenue to fund the lease payments. The income taxes are comprised of distributive shares of public safety and certified share components of local income tax revenue that are imposed on state adjusted gross income of local taxpayers.

The outstanding Series 2019B Bonds are ultimately backed by lease rental payments, which are subject to abatement if the facilities cannot be used. Lease payments are a first budget obligation of property tax revenue. The city's property tax levy authority is subject to Indiana's circuit breaker limitations.

The outstanding moral obligation debt is backed by tax increment financing (TIF) revenue and the city's moral obligation pledge to consider appropriating monies to replenish the DSR to the minimum reserve requirement, if necessary. Before December 1 of each year, the Chairman of the Bond Bank is required to notify the City-County Council of the sum, if any, required to restore the DSR to the minimum reserve requirement. Upon notification by the Chairman, the City-County Council will review the appropriation request.

The outstanding Series 2018B bonds are backed by senior lien pledges of the city's receipt of county surtax and wheel tax revenues and the city's receipt of state transportation distributions.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022I bonds will fund improvements to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, construction of a new fire station and various deferred maintenance projects. The Series 2022J bonds will fund improvements to the historic city market property.

PROFILE

Indianapolis is the state capital of Indiana and its largest city with a population of over 850,000. In 1970, the governments of Marion County and the City of Indianapolis were unified and their services consolidated. Four municipalities in Marion County - Beech Grove, Lawrence, Speedway, and Southport are excluded from the consolidated government.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer, general obligation limited tax, lease and moral obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in the Series 2019A lease revenue bonds was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. The principal methodology used in the Series 2018B transportation tax revenue bonds was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ryan Patton

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Strungis

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

