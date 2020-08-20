Moody's assigns Aaa to J&J's sr. notes; outlook negative

New York, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Aaa rating to the new senior unsecured notes offering of Johnson &
Johnson ("J&J"). There are no changes to J&J's
existing ratings including the Aaa senior unsecured long-term rating
and the Prime-1 short term rating. The outlook remains unchanged
at negative.
Proceeds of the offering will be used to fund the acquisition of Momenta
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for general corporate purposes.
Ratings assigned:
Senior unsecured notes, assigned Aaa
Senior unsecured shelf, assigned (P)Aaa
RATINGS RATIONALE
J&J's Aaa rating reflects the company's large scale and market presence,
its strong product and geographic diversity, and its high margins.
J&J's well-performing pharmaceutical business will generate
mid-to-high single digit growth, allowing the company
to sustain overall revenue growth in the low-to-mid single
digits over the next several years. Diversity from the pharmaceutical
and consumer products units also helps buffer J&J from the adverse
impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the medial device unit. Based
on J&J's long-held conservative financial policies, Moody's
anticipates deleveraging after the pending acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals.
A combination of earnings growth and debt repayment will result in debt/EBITDA
declining to 1.5x within two years of the acquisition. Offsetting
these strengths, J&J faces rising social risks including unresolved
litigation involving opioids and talc, potentially constraining
free cash flow over a multi-year period. At the same time,
global pricing pressure will continue, driven by efforts to curb
healthcare spending.
Social and governance considerations are material to J&J's rating.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under Moody's
ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. J&J's medical device unit faces ongoing pressure
from deferrals of elective medical procedures during a period of social
distancing. At the same time, J&J faces social opportunities
because of its ongoing development of COVID-19 vaccines.
Beyond the coronavirus outbreak, the primary social risk facing
J&J is unresolved legal exposure to opioids and talc, discussed
above, which fall under the category of responsible production.
In addition, J&J faces rises social risks stemming from demographics
and societal trends. While these trends are favorable from a healthcare
utilization standpoint, they are also driving healthcare payers
to implement measures curbing healthcare spending. In particular,
numerous regulatory and legislative proposals in the US market are aimed
at drug pricing. J&J's diversity outside of pharmaceuticals
will help buffer it from these risks relative to pure-play pharmaceutical
companies.
The outlook is negative, reflecting the potential that J&J's
legal exposures, including opioid-related lawsuits,
will reduce the company's otherwise excellent financial flexibility.
The negative outlook also reflects reduced capacity at the current rating
level for additional acquisitions beyond Momenta while litigation remains
unresolved.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include increasing potential for
material litigation-related cash outflows, additional debt-financed
acquisitions or share repurchases, divestitures of major business
units, or changes in financial policies such that debt/EBITDA is
sustained above 1.5x.
New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson ("J&J")
is one of the world's largest healthcare companies, with annual
revenues in excess of $80 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
