Moody's assigns Aaa to Johnson County's (KS) GOULT and Lease Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to Johnson County, KS' $98.5 million General Obligation Internal Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $10.2 million Taxable General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. Concurrently, we have assigned a Aaa rating to the Johnson County Public Building Commission, KS' $17.5 million Lease Purchase Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $10.8 million Taxable Lease Purchase Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains a Aaa rating on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and lease revenue debt, which will total $606.2 million and $321.1 million, respectively, post sale. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects the county's sizeable and wealthy tax base that serves as a major employment center in the Kansas City metropolitan area, well-managed finances with healthy reserves, and low net direct debt and pension burdens.

The Aaa lease revenue rating incorporates the strong credit characteristics of the county, as well as the unconditional and long-term pledge of the county that is not subject to annual appropriation.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Johnson County given the county's long-term trend of well-managed finances and maintenance of healthy reserves. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county's financial position will remain stable relative to revenues, supported by strategic budgeting practices and a strong underlying economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of declining general fund reserves to a level inconsistent with the rating category

- Significant erosion of the county's tax base and resident income levels

- Failure to properly manage the county's wastewater fund leading to less than sum-sufficient debt service coverage, and tax base support for wastewater capital projects and debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's outstanding GOULT debt, including the Series 2020 general obligation bonds, are secured by the full faith and credit of the county. While much of the general obligation debt is paid by the wastewater enterprise fund, the ad valorem property taxes securing the debt is not limited as to rate or amount.

The lease revenue bonds are special obligations payable from basic rent paid by the county directly to the trustee on behalf of the public building commission (PBC) from immediately available funds. The facilities associated with the 2020 lease revenue bonds are being incorporated into the PBC's master lease agreement, which includes essential county properties. The lease runs through September 30, 2039, or the first date on which no PBC bonds are outstanding, and is not subject to annual appropriation or abatement. There is no debt service reserve fund securing the bonds, which is mitigated by the county's ample liquidity position and strong underlying credit fundamentals.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the general obligation bonds will finance wastewater and other public improvements of the county along with refunding of certain maturities of the county's previously issued general obligation debt for anticipated savings with no extension of maturity.

Proceeds of the lease revenue bonds will refund certain maturities of the previously issued lease revenue debt for anticipated savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Johnson County, KS encompasses 477 square miles in the southwestern portion of the greater Kansas City metro area and is home to approximately 602,000 residents.

The Public Building Commission of Johnson County is a municipal corporation created in 1990 for the benefit of the county and its residents, including planning, development, construction, furnishing and equipping of public buildings for the benefit and use of the county. It is a component unit of the county, and is governed by the seven members serving on the county board of commissioners.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

