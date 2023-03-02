Moody's assigns Aaa to Kent County, MI's GOLT-backed airport revenue bonds; affirms Aaa issuer rating and Aaa GOLT and lease ratings, MIG 1 notes

New York, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to Kent County, MI's Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A (Federally Taxable) (Limited Tax General Obligation), which currently have an estimated par amount of about $165 million. The bonds will be issued by the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, a component unit of the county, and backed by the county's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge. Moody's also affirmed the county's Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa on its existing GOLT and GOLT-backed obligations, including its non-contingent lease bonds. Moody's also affirmed the MIG 1 on the county's cash flow notes. The county had roughly $404 million of debt outstanding across its governmental, business-type and component unit operations of Dec. 31, 2021

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the county's large and growing tax base that serves as an economic hub of western Michigan (Aa1 stable), growing population and average resident income metrics. The county benefits from prudent fiscal management that has resulted in continued strong available fund balance and liquidity and moderate leverage and fixed costs. The county will move to a September year end in 2023 to align with the state's fiscal year. This will result in larger reported year-end reserves because September is when the county's fund balance and cash are at their highest point during the year.

The GOLT rating is Aaa, the same as the county's Aaa issuer rating, based on the county's pledge of its full faith and credit and its ability to levy property taxes subject to applicable statutory and constitutional tax limitations.

The non-contingent lease debt is rated Aaa because the rental payments are limited tax, full faith and credit general obligations of the county. The bonds were issued by the county's Building Authority.

The MIG 1 rating reflects the county's Aaa long-term issuer rating and its strong liquidity to retire outstanding notes at maturity.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable because the county will benefit from ongoing economic development and population growth and will continue to maintain strong reserves and relatively low leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant economic deterioration

- Material decreases to available fund balance and liquidity

- Substantial increases to leverage and fixed-costs ratio

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2023A bonds are ultimately GOLT obligations of the county, pursuant to an adopted county resolution. The bonds are also secured by a first lien on the net revenue of the airport, which is the primary source of payment, and further supported by a surety-funded bond reserve account. If the airport revenue is insufficient, the county is obligated to advance funds from its general fund to support debt service.

The 2023A bonds and the county's existing GOLT debt is backed by its full faith and credit pledge. The county's ability to raise funds to pay debt service is subject to applicable statutory and constitutional tax limitations.

The non-contingent lease debt are backed by rental payments that are also backed by the county's full faith and credit limited tax pledge. The bonds were issued by the county's Building Authority.

The notes are also backed by the county's full faith and credit and GOLT pledge and are payable from all available operating revenue subject to constitutional and statutory tax limitations. The notes are payable from 2021 real property taxes uncollected within the county as of April 15, 2022 as well as interest and fees charged by the county to delinquent taxpayers.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2023A bonds will finance the construction of a 5-story parking garage and consolidated rental car facility connected to the terminal.

PROFILE

Kent County encompasses 864 square miles in the southwest quadrant of Michigan's (Aa1 stable) Lower Peninsula. The county includes 21 townships, 9 cities, 5 villages and 26 school districts. The county operates under an elected Board of Commissioners and provides county services to population of just over 650,000 residents. The City of Grand Rapids (Aa2 stable) is the county seat.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Strungis

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Orlie Prince

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

