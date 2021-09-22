Moody's assigns Aaa to Kentucky Housing Corp. Housing Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series A (Taxable)

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the rating of Aaa to the $23.410 million Kentucky Housing Corporation ("KHC" or the "Corporation") Housing Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series A (Taxable)(the "Bonds").

Moody's currently maintains a rating of Aaa with a stable outlook on the Housing Finance Program (the "Program")

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long term rating on the Bonds reflects the strong mortgage loan insurance, strong financial position, sound management, and the Program's legal security including the moral obligations pledge of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the solid financial position and favorable loan performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Severe housing market or economic downturns

- Dramatic shift in the composition of the loan portfolio toward riskier loans

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds will be issued under the General Bond Resolution authorizing the Program adopted by the Corporation on November 7, 1973.

The Bonds are special obligations of the Corporation and are secured by the underlying single family and multi-family mortgage loans in the portfolio. The Bonds are supported by the moral obligations pledge of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which has an Issuer rating of Aa3.

Interest shall be payable on each January 1 and July 1 commencing January 1, 2022.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2021 Series A Bonds are being issued to refund certain prior issued bonds of the Corporation and certain mortgage loans will be transferred.

PROFILE

The Corporation, which was established in 1972, is authorized, through the Program's General Bond Resolution, to make loans on single-family (one to four units) or multi-family (more than four units) housing.

Under the terms of the Resolution, the Corporation may purchase (a) mortgage loans which are insured or guaranteed (or are the subject of a commitment to so insure or guarantee) by an agency, department or instrumentality of the United States, such as the Federal Housing Administration of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (the "FHA" and such mortgage loans are referred to as the "FHA Mortgage Loans"), the U.S. Veterans' Administration (the "VA" and such mortgage loans are referred to as "VA Mortgage Loans") or the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development agency, formerly the Farmers Home Administration (the "RD" and such mortgage loans are referred to as "RD Mortgage Loans" and together with the FHA Mortgage Loans and the VA Mortgage Loans, the "Governmental Mortgage Loans") or (b) conventional mortgage loans (the "Conventional Mortgage Loans") which are (i) insured by private mortgage insurance to the extent that the loan-to-value ratio of such Conventional Mortgage Loans exceeds such levels as may, from time to time, be established by the Corporation or (ii) uninsured to the extent that the loan-to-value ratio of such Conventional Mortgage Loans is less than the maximum loan-to-value level established by the Corporation from time to time.

In addition, the Resolution authorizes the purchase of mortgage-backed securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (the "GNMA Securities") and by Fannie Mae (the "Fannie Mae Securities" and together with the GNMA Securities, the "MBS Securities") backed by Governmental Mortgage Loans and Conventional Mortgage Loans, respectively.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

