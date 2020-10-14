Moody's assigns Aaa to King County, WA's 2020 LTGO bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to King County, Washington's $53.4 million Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2020, Series A and $73.8 million Limited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2020, Series B (Taxable). Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the county's $49.8 million in outstanding unlimited tax general obligation bonds and Aaa ratings on the county's $1.8 billion in rated outstanding limited tax general obligation bonds. The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aaa ratings reflect King County's large and wealthy tax base that includes the City of Seattle (Aaa stable). The coronavirus pandemic has significantly disrupted economic activity in the region, but the Puget Sound remains the economic engine for the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and is supported by multi-national businesses in technology, aviation, retail, and consumer goods. The county is experiencing revenue declines as well as increased costs for measures to address the pandemic's health and economic effects, some of which will be offset by substantial federal government support, primarily through the CARES Act. Given the county's historically strong financial management team, we anticipate the county's financial profile will recover and its long-term financial results will remain solid. The county's debt and pension liabilities are manageable and supportive of the high ratings.
The zero-notch rating distinction between the county's unlimited tax general obligation bonds and limited tax general obligation bonds ratings reflects our positive view of the strength of the county's full faith and credit pledge.
RATING OUTLOOK
Although the coronavirus pandemic has had a significantly negative economic impact on the region, the county maintains strong underlying fundamentals, including a highly educated population and solid infrastructure, that we expect will endure beyond the current outbreak. We expect the county's tax base to remain strong and that the county's financial management team will ensure the county's financial profile remains healthy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significant, protracted downturn in the local economy and tax base
-Sustained deterioration of the county's financial position
-Material growth in the county's fixed costs, including pension, OPEB, and debt service
LEGAL SECURITY
The general obligation limited tax bonds are secured by the county's full faith, credit, and any legally available resources and its pledge to levy taxes annually within the constitutional and statutory tax limitations for non-voted debt.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The 2020A bonds will be used to fund open space and property acquisitions, technology projects and the capital program of the county's Metro Transit Department. The 2020B bonds will be used to advance refund for savings certain outstanding LTGO bonds.
PROFILE
King County spans Seattle, a major city and economic hub of the Northwest, and a large share of the Puget Sound area. The county serves a large population approaching 2.2 million residents which amounts to almost one-third of the State of Washington's population.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
