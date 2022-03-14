Moody's assigns Aaa to King County, WA's 2022 LTGO Series A Bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to King County, Washington's $97.4 million Limited Tax General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2022, Series A. Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the county's outstanding unlimited tax general obligation (UTGO) bonds, as well as the Aaa ratings on the outstanding limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds. Following the issuances, the county will have approximately $45.8 million of UTGO debt and $2.5 billion of LTGO debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating on the UTGO debt reflect King County's large and wealthy tax base that includes the City of Seattle (Aaa stable) within the Puget Sound, the economic engine for the State of Washington (Aaa stable). The county continues to see strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic supported by large market leading businesses in technology, aviation, retail, and consumer goods. Substantial federal funding from the CARES Act and America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will support a solid financial performance and offset pandemic-driven revenue softness and increased costs. Given the county's historically strong financial management team, we anticipate the county's long-term financial results will remain stable. The county's debt and pension liabilities are manageable and supportive of the high ratings.

The zero-notch rating distinction between the county's unlimited tax general obligation bonds and limited tax general obligation bonds ratings reflects our positive view of the strength of the county's full faith and credit pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the county's strong underlying economic fundamentals, including a highly educated population and solid infrastructure that will buoy its economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The county's strong financial management team will maintain a solid financial performance that will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant protracted declines in tax base and the local economy

- Material deterioration of the county's financial reserves and liquidity- Significant growth in the county's leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The LTGO bonds are secured by the county's full faith, credit, and any legally available resources and its pledge to levy taxes annually within the constitutional and statutory tax limitations for non-voted debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Of the current issuance, approximately $40 million will refund outstanding bonds for savings with the balance being used for various capital improvements, including for open space and solid waste system improvements.

PROFILE

King County spans Seattle, a major city and economic hub of the Northwest, and a large share of the Puget Sound area. The county serves a large population approaching 2.2 million residents, which amounts to almost one-third of the State of Washington's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

