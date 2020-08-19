Moody's assigns Aaa to Lake County Twp. H.S.D. 113, IL's GO bonds

NOTE: On August 21, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the first sentence of the Methodology section, the principal methodology link was changed to https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?&docid=PBM_1230443. Revised release follows.

New York, August 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Lake County Township High School District 113, IL's $21.3 million Taxable General Obligation School Bonds Refunding School, Series 2020. We maintain the Aaa rating on the district's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The pledge supporting the district's GOLT debt is limited because the dedicated levy (the debt service extension base, DSEB) available for debt service is limited as to amount though not as to rate, and other available funds available for debt service are also limited. The rating applies to $79 million in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating incorporates the district's sizeable residential tax base located in Lake County (Aaa), strong resident income levels and a robust financial position with limited reliance on non-local revenue. The rating also incorporates the district's low debt burden that may increase with additional borrowings in the upcoming fiscal year and contingent risks associated with state support for contributions to an underfunded Teachers Retirement system.

The absence of a distinction between the Aaa GOULT rating and the Aaa GOLT DSEB bonds is based on the district's pledge of all legally available funds to pay debt service on the GOLT DSEB bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Material growth in long term leverage

-Significant weakening of operating reserves and available liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt, including the current issuance is secured by an all available funds pledge and a dedicated property tax levy unlimited as to rate or amount.

The district's GOLT DSEB bonds are secured by its pledge of any legally available funds and pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate but limited as to amount pursuant to the district's debt service extension base.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the current issuance will be used to refund portions of the 2013C bonds for present value savings. The 2013C bonds were originally issued for various facility improvments.

PROFILE

Lake County Township High School District No. 113 is located in southeast Lake County (Aaa), approximately 25 miles north of Chicago (Ba1 stable). The district provides 9th through 12th grade education to the City of Highland Park (Aaa stable) and the Village of Deerfield (Aaa stable), as well as portions of the villages of Highwood, Bannockburn, and Riverwoods. The district operates two campuses, serving approximately 3,600 students.

