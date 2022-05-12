Moody's assigns Aaa to Loudoun County, VA's GO bonds, Aa1 to EDA Rev. Bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Loudoun County, VA's $156.7 million General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2022A and a Aa1 rating to the county's $60.7 million Public Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Loudoun County Public Facilities Project) and $19.1 million Public Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (Loudoun County Public Facilities Project) (Federally Taxable), issued through the Economic Development Authority of Loudoun County, VA (EDA). Moody's maintains a Aaa rating on the county's outstanding general obligation (GO) debt and a Aa1 on outstanding revenue and lease revenue bonds. Following the current issuances, the county has approximately $1.2 billion in GO debt, $495.8 million lease revenue bonds issued through the EDA and the Industrial Development Authority and $150 million in revenue bonds issued through the EDA. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GO rating reflects the county's very large and diverse tax base with strong income and wealth metrics and very stable financial position supported by proactive management and formal policies. The rating also incorporates the county's manageable long-term liabilities.

The Aa1 revenue rating is one notch below the GO rating, reflecting the more essential nature of vast majority of the projects financed along with county's pledge to appropriate, under the financing agreement, an amount sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the county's growing and dynamic tax base will continue to support stable revenue growth, leading to healthy reserves and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of structural imbalance leading to narrowed reserves or liquidity

- Significant increase in debt or long-term liabilities- Tax base declines and weakened income and wealth metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are general obligations of the county, supported by the county's unlimited ad valorem tax pledge.

Debt service on the revenue bonds is payable from annual payments pursuant to the financing agreement, subject to annual appropriation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the GO bonds will fund various projects for the school system and general government, including new fire stations, parks and road improvements. Proceeds of the revenue bonds will fund variously general government projects such as court complex expansion, landfill projects and public safety capital purchases.

PROFILE

Loudoun County is located in northernmost Virginia, bounded on the west by West Virginia and on the north and east by the Potomac River and the Maryland state line. The county seat of Leesburg is approximately 30 miles northwest of Washington, DC. The county's estimated population is approximately 428,000.

