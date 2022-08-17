Moody's assigns Aaa to MD-Nat'l Capital Park & Planning Comm., MD's Park Acquisition and Dev. Project Bonds, Ser PGC-2022A; outlook stable

New York, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (MNCPPC), $12 million Prince George's County General Obligation Park Acquisition and Development Project Bonds, Series PGC-2022A. Moody's maintains a Aaa rating on the county's parity MNCPPC debt, which carries the county's general obligation pledge, as well as its parity general obligation limited tax debt and its Aaa issuer rating. Following this issuance, the county will have an estimated $2.85 billion of general obligation limited tax debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

In the past, Moody's has displayed information about Prince George's County (MD) General Obligation Park Acquisition and Development Project Bonds on several issuer landing pages on Moody's website, www.moodys.com. Going forward, this information will be displayed only on the issuer landing pages for Prince George's County, MD (the obligor) and Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (the conduit issuer).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The county's Aaa GOLT rating reflects its sizeable, growing and diverse tax base located near the Washington DC - City of Baltimore (Aa2 stable) metropolitan statistical area, above-average resident wealth and income indices and a solid reserve position supported by comprehensive fiscal policies. The rating also incorporates the county's slightly elevated yet manageable debt that will increase given substantial capital improvement plans and moderate pension liabilities.

The county's GOLT bonds are rated at the same level as its Aaa issuer rating reflecting a GOLT pledge that is backed by the county's full faith and credit promise.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the MNCPPC bonds mirrors the outlook of the county.

The county's stable outlook reflects the likelihood that its financial position will remain stable, given healthy tax base growth that is likely to continue due to ongoing commercial and residential development, as well as the county's proximity to the District of Columbia (Aaa stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the county's general obligation debt rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The MNCPPC Series PGC-2022A bonds are backed by both the full faith and credit pledge of MNCPPC and the unlimited property tax pledge together with the full faith and credit promise of Prince George's County. In addition to pledging its own full faith and credit promise, Prince George's County also provides an explicit guarantee, as required by state law, of MNCPPC's payment obligation of principal and interest on the bonds, including the county's full faith and credit pledge, including a promise to levy ad valorem taxes without limitation upon all assessable property within the county's boundaries if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series PGC-2022A bonds will be used to finance certain capital park acquisition and development projects in Prince George's County.

PROFILE

Prince George's County is located in the State of Maryland (Aaa stable) adjacent to northern Commonwealth of Virginia (Aaa stable), sixteen miles from downtown Washington D.C. and 45 minutes from Baltimore's inner harbor. Encompassing roughly 499 square miles and 27 incorporated municipalities, the county provides a variety of municipal services including police, fire and emergency services to an estimated population of 910,551.

The Commission is a body corporate of the State of Maryland established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1927. The Commission is a bi-county agency serving both Montgomery (Aaa stable) and Prince George's Counties. It is empowered to acquire, develop, maintain and administer a regional system of parks in the defined Metropolitan District in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties. The Commission also manages the recreation programs for Prince George's County.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

