Moody's assigns Aaa to Maricopa County SD 28 (Kyrene Elementary), AZ's 2022 GOULT bonds

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Maricopa County School District 28 (Kyrene Elementary), AZ's School Improvement Bonds, Project of 2017, Series C (2022) in the expected par amount of $30 million. Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and a Aa1 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's growing Phoenix (Aa1 stable) area economy with strong resident income and wealth measures. Enrollment dropped sharply in fiscal 2021 because of the pandemic and will decline moderately because of low birthrates and limited potential for additional housing in the area. Positively, the district has a healthy, stable financial position.

The rating also incorporates a weak institutional framework for Arizona school districts. Although state law limits school district's ability to generate additional local revenue, the district has a track record of voter-approved override levies, giving the district more annual revenue than it would otherwise receive. Long-term liabilities are elevated while fixed costs are moderate with relatively fast debt payout.

The Aaa rating on the district's GO bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects Arizona (Aa1 stable) school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improved enrollment trend

- Significant reduction in long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of reserves

- Continued enrollment declines leading to operational pressures- Substantial growth in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation (GO) bonds are secured by the annual levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, on all taxable property within the district. The debt service portion of the property tax levy is collected, held in segregation and transferred directly to the paying agent by the county. The money is held in a debt service fund at the county and cannot be borrowed against by the district for cash shortages. Additionally, debt service revenue is secured by statute for the payment of GO bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to construct, remodel, renovate and make improvements to existing schools, transportation and administrative facilities; purchase technology, furniture and equipment; and purchase pupil transportation vehicles.

PROFILE

The district provides elementary school education across 130 square miles of southeastern Maricopa County (Aaa stable), including parts of the cities of Chandler (Aaa stable), Phoenix, Guadalupe and Tempe (Aa1 stable). Total enrollment as of fiscal 2022 is 14,871 students.

