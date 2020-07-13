Moody's assigns Aaa to Maryland's 2020 Second Series GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the State of Maryland's $540 million General Obligation Bonds State and Local Facilities Loan of 2020, Second Series A Tax-Exempt Bonds (Competitive); $117 million General Obligation Bonds State and Local Facilities Loan of 2020, Second Series B Tax-Exempt Refunding Bonds (Competitive); and $346 million General Obligation Bonds State and Local Facilities Loan of 2020, Second Series C Taxable Refunding Bonds (Competitive). The outlook is stable. The state expects to sell the bonds in a competitive sale on July 22.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The highest-quality rating reflects Maryland's strong financial management policies, ample liquidity levels, stable economy and high personal income levels, all of which mitigate the state's economic exposure to potential constrained federal spending in the future, as well as its above-average debt and pension burdens stemming from the state's practice of issuing debt and absorbing certain pension costs on behalf of local governments.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the state of Maryland. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the state of Maryland changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for Maryland's general obligation debt is stable. The state's proactive fiscal management enables it to make midcourse corrections and weather economic cycles. It has also taken often difficult actions to strengthen the foundation for long-term fiscal sustainability. Even so, growth in fixed costs for pensions, debt service and retiree health benefits will continue to be a challenge.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Economic and financial deterioration that results in deficits, fund transfers and reserve draws without a plan for near-term replenishment and structural balance

- Failure to adhere to policies to redress large unfunded pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are full faith and credit obligations of the State of Maryland.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series A bonds will be used for a variety of purposes of the state, including acquisition and construction of state facilities, capital grants to other governmental entities such as public schools, and grants and loans to governmental and nongovernmental entities for health, cultural, and other projects. Proceeds from the Series B and C bonds will be used to refund outstanding general obligation bonds for savings.

PROFILE

Maryland is located on the east coast of the United States and has 3,190 miles of shoreline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Its population of 6 million people places it 19th among the 50 states. Its state gross domestic product is 15th largest. The state has above average wealth, with per capita personal income equal to 115.9% of the US level in 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

