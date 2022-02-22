Moody's assigns Aaa to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MA's Taxable Bonds, Series H; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MA's planned issuance of approximately $500 million of Taxable Bonds, Series H (anticipated 30 year final maturity). We maintain an Aaa issuer rating and Aaa and Aaa/VMIG1 ratings on outstanding parity debt. MIT had $3.9 billion of debt for fiscal 2021 (June 30 year end). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and maintenance of Aaa ratings reflect Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) exceptional strategic positioning as a global academic leader in science and engineering with a substantial research enterprise. The university's comprehensive scale benefits from superior student demand, significant wealth, considerable fundraising capabilities, consistently positive financial results and strong investment performance. Further contributing to the highest quality rating is MIT's successful real estate strategy in and around its Cambridge, MA campus. The strategy has leveraged partnerships with globally prominent firms across the technology and biomedical sectors, fostering significant opportunities for students and researchers. Offsetting these strengths are MIT's increasing debt, particularly relative to cash flow, due to sizable facility and technology investment needs; large and growing operating reliance on endowment distributions and investment performance; and continued high exposure to a changing federal research environment despite the university's further diversification into industry-related research activities. Management credibility, built through an established track record of financial results and sound risk management, is an important favorable credit attribute due to the complexity of the university's operations. The debt ratings incorporate the unsecured general obligation nature of the bonds.

The short-term VMIG1 rating additionally incorporates MIT's strong treasury management and superior liquidity position relative to outstanding variable rate debt. Reported daily discounted liquidity of $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2021, covered demand debt by over 14x.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects limited risk over the outlook period to MIT's market, research and philanthropic profile given exceptional financial reserves, particularly relative to growing debt, which provide considerable financial flexibility even under stress-case scenarios. It also incorporates expectations of no material new debt in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increase in debt absent strengthened cash flow performance and growth in reserves

- Material weakening of liquidity or sustained declines in overall wealth

- For the short-term rating, inability to maintain good daily liquidity coverage of demand debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are unsecured general obligations of MIT.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Massachusetts Institute of Technology is internationally recognized for its science and engineering education as well as its significant research activities. MIT enrolls approximately 12,000 full-time equivalent students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The institute has a robust research enterprise generating annual revenues that have grown to almost $2 billion including Lincoln Laboratory; research funding represents the largest component of MIT's over $4.1 billion of annual operating revenue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Susan Shaffer

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

