Moody's assigns Aaa to McKinney, TX's GO bonds and CO's Ser. 2020, 2020A & 2020B, the outlook is stable

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the city of McKinney, TX's $39.6 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A, $17.7 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B and $8.3 million Tax & Limited Pledge Airport Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Taxable Series 2020. Moody's also maintains the Aaa rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax debt of $298.5 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's large tax base with elevated wealth levels that continues to expand due to rapid population growth. The Aaa also reflects strong fiscal management and long-term forecasting that has led to stable financial performance and very strong reserve levels. The rating further incorporates an above average yet manageable debt profile and a moderate pension burden. The Aaa GOLT rating is the same as the Aaa issuer rating, reflecting ample available taxing headroom offsetting the city's limited ability to raise property tax rates and lack of full faith and credit pledge.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, given sixty percent of operating revenues are from property taxes, which we expect to remain stable in the near term. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the city of McKinney. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of McKinney changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's tax base will remain strong, due to its continued population growth and proximity to regional employment centers. It also reflects our expectation that the city's financial operations will remain strong based on strong fiscal management and conservative budgeting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

ACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Poor financial performance leading to a decline or prolonged weakness in reserve levels

- Trend of declines in taxable values

- Significant increase in debt profile without corresponding tax base and revenue growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are direct obligations of the city, payable from a continuing and direct ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city, within the limits prescribed by law. Additionally, the certificates are secured by a pledge of limited surplus revenues of the City's Airport System.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the of the Series 2020A bonds will be used for the construction of city streets, municipal park improvements, and public safety facilities. Proceeds of the Series 2020B will be used to refund outstanding obligations for savings with no extension of maturity. Proceeds of the certificates will be used to complete construction of a new terminal at McKinney National Airport.

PROFILE

The City of McKinney, the county seat of Collin County (Aaa stable), is located 30 miles north of downtown Dallas (A1 stable) on U.S. Highway 75. The current population of the city is estimated at 195,300 and covers 63.8 square miles.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

