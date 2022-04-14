Moody's assigns Aaa to Metropolitan Council, MN's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Metropolitan Council (Minneapolis-Saint Paul Metropolitan Area), MN's $53.2 million General Obligation Transit Bonds, Series 2022B, and $47.9 million General Obligation Wastewater Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C. Moody's maintains a Aaa rating on the council's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The council has $1.8 billion of GOULT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects the council's very large economic base that covers the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area and benefits from high resident income and favorable demographic trends. The council's strong liquidity, well-managed financial operations, an influx of federal funds and very close relationship with the State of Minnesota has helped mitigate deep losses in transit ridership and associated fare revenue. The council has low fixed cost burden, a consequence of the council's moderate debt and pension burdens.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable because the council's financial position will remain very strong despite operating pressure at its transit system, given relatively low reliance on revenues from passenger fares, an influx of federal revenues and the wide-scope of council operations. It also incorporates an expectation that the council's fixed costs and leverage will remain moderate despite large upcoming issuances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in liquidity or operating

- Material growth in pension or debt burdens and associated fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The council's outstanding GOULT debt, including the Series 2022B and Series 2022C, are backed by the council's full faith and credit pledge and power to levy ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, on all property within the council's tax base for debt service. The bonds are secured by statute, but there is no lockbox structure.

While the Series 2022C bonds are backed by the council's GOULT pledge, it intends to repay the bonds with net revenues of the regional wastewater treatment system. The council review's rates annually and has no statutory or regulatory limit on rate increases.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022B bonds will finance various improvements to the council's transit system.

The Series 2022C bonds will finance improvements to the council's wastewater treatment system, including the acquisition and betterment of interceptors and treatment works for the Metropolitan Disposal System.

PROFILE

The Metropolitan Council was created by the State of Minnesota in 1967 to coordinate planning and development within the seven counties of the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area. The service area includes the counties of Anoka (Aa1), Carver, Dakota (Aaa stable), Hennepin (Aaa stable), Ramsey (Aaa stable), Scott (Aa1), and Washington (Aaa stable) and serves a population of more than 3.6 million people, accounting for more than 60% of the state's population. The council's core responsibilities are expansive including regional wastewater treatment, regional transit (including bus, light rail and commuter rail operations), and regional development planning. The Council owns and operates more than 600 miles of interceptor collection sewers along with nine wastewater treatment plants that serve 111 local municipalities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

