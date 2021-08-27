Moody's assigns Aaa to Monmouth County Improvement Authority, NJ's county-guaranteed bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Monmouth County Improvement Authority (MCIA), NJ's $18.7 million county guaranteed Capital Equipment Pooled Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2021. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and guaranteed debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the county's large, affluent tax base in suburban New Jersey (A3 positive), a healthy financial position with reserves that have been on an expected modest downward trend, and a modest debt burden with a significant portfolio of guaranteed debt.

Although Monmouth County was near one of the epicenters of the pandemic, the credit impact has been fairly limited. While local business took a hit, the real estate market has materially strengthened. In addition, the county took action early on to adjust its budget to the unexpected operating conditions; unaudited figures for 2020 show the county ran a modest deficit on a reported basis, however, after Moody's adjustments, it actually ran a small surplus.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county's finances will remain strong despite the impact of the pandemic. The outlook also takes into account the county's very large, diverse tax base and strong resident wealth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained structural imbalance leading to material draws in reserves

- Material tax base declines/deteriorating resident wealth and income

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are ultimately backed by the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge via the provisions of a county guaranty. Under the guaranty, the county shall be unconditionally and irrevocably obligated to levy ad valorem taxes for the payment of debt service, without limitation as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to provide loans to various municipalities and school districts within the county for the purchase of capital equipment.

PROFILE

Monmouth County is located in central New Jersey and has a population of about 630,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. An additional methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Douglas Goldmacher

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

