Moody's assigns Aaa to Mountain View - Los Altos Union High School District, CA's GO Bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Mountain View - Los Altos Union High School District, CA's $100.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2018, Series B. Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the district's approximately $131.0 million outstanding General Obligation (GO) Bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATING RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the district's robust tax base in Silicon Valley, strong socioeconomic profile, and healthy financial position supported by its deep entrenchment in the community funded or "basic aid" status. The district operates under a different funding model from most school district in California, where its revenues are mainly derived from local property taxes at a level significantly above the state guaranteed funding. Having strong local revenues will help insulate the district from variations or reductions in state funding in upcoming years, as the state's budget is adversely impacted by the coronavirus and resulting economic fallout. The rating also incorporates the district's manageable debt and pension burden, modest OPEB liabilities, and the above average legal strengths of California school districts' GO Bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Mountain View - Los Altos Union High School District, CA given its reliance on relatively stable property tax revenues and the district's ability to transition operations online. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Mountain View - Los Altos Union High School District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will continue to be robust, its debt and pension burden will remain manageable and that the district will maintain a healthy reserve position. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the district will navigate through operational and economic impacts caused by the coronavirus without materially impacting its long-term credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material deterioration of reserves to a level that is no longer consistent with Aaa-rated peers

- Significant contraction in assessed valuation

- Loss of basic aid designation or changes in state rules relating to basic aid districts

- Inability to manage growing enrollment and or rising pension costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Santa Clara County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.

We expect that property tax delinquency rates in California will increase amid and following the coronavirus outbreak, especially as the governor recently signed an executive order temporarily waiving delinquency penalties for select property owners. However, increases in delinquencies should not affect the property tax revenues securing the district's GO bonds since they are covered by Santa Clara County's teeter plan. Under the teeter plan, the county funds the district its full secured property tax levy allocation rather than actual collections (levy less delinquencies).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the General Obligation (GO) Bonds, Election of 2018, Series B will finance the acquisition and construction of district facilities.

PROFILE

Mountain View - Los Altos Union High School District is located in Santa Clara County and serves the cities of Mountain View and Los Altos, the Town of Los Altos Hills, and certain unincorporated areas of the county. The district operates two comprehensive high schools, two non-traditional high schools, an alternative high school, and an adult education center, with a total enrollment of approximately 4,549 students as of fiscal year 2019-20.

