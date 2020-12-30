Moody's assigns Aaa to Multnomah County, OR's Ser. 2021 GO bonds and Full Faith and Credit obligations

New York, December 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Multnomah County, Oregon's $194 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021. Concurrently we assigned a Aaa rating to the county's $90.3 million Full Faith and Credit Refunding Obligations, Series 2021 (Federally Taxable). We also affirmed the outstanding Aaa ratings on the county's outstanding Full Faith and Credit (FF&C) obligations and Pension Obligation bonds. Post-issuance, the county will have $496.4 million in rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating reflects an exceptionally large, urban tax base that includes most of the city of Portland, OR (Aaa stable) and is the economic and cultural center of the state of Oregon (Aa1 stable). The diverse tax base includes many of Oregon's largest employers, the state's top-tier public medical school, Oregon Health and Science University (Aa3 stable), and about 20% of the state's population. Resident incomes continue to improve yet lag national medians for similarly rated peers, though this is somewhat typical of large urban counties. Wealth (full value per capita) is very strong. Available reserves are stable and improving though are below peers; positively, additional reserves are available in funds outside of the operating funds. Debt, pensions and other post-employment benefits liabilities are relatively modest and fixed costs are manageable.

The Aaa rating on the county's full faith and credit (FF&C) obligations reflects the general credit characteristics of the county as well as the legal security of the bonds, which carry a full faith and credit pledge. The absence of a rating distinction between the GOULT and the FF&C ratings reflects our view of the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Oregon, which we typically rate at the same level as the GOULT or issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our view that the county's revenue will remain stable because they are largely sourced from predictable and stable sources like property taxes and state funding and have only limited dependence on business income and special taxes. Long-term economic strengths, including a highly educated workforce and lower costs compared to other West-coast tech hubs, will buttress post-pandemic economic growth. Additionally, leverage is not expected to grow substantially based on current capital plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline in reserves, particularly in the general fund

- Significant reductions in state funding not met with expenditure reductions in associated services

- Sustained economic weakness, particularly material declines in property values that increases compression or decreases property tax revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

GOULT bonds are secured by the county's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders.

Full faith and credit obligations are secured by the county's full faith and credit pledge and an absolute and unconditional obligation to make payment from all legally available funds, not subject to appropriation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the GOULT bonds will be used to finance capital costs to expand, modernize, rebuild and acquire land for library facilities, in coordination with the county's Library District, a separate legal entity that shares a governing board with the county.

Proceeds of the FF&C obligations will be used to refund certain outstanding maturities of the county's 2012 FF&C obligations.

PROFILE

Multnomah County is the largest county by population in Oregon with an estimated population of 799,000 as of the 2018 American Community Survey. The city of Portland comprises most of the county by land area and population, though the city of Gresham (Aa2) represents about 20% of the county's population. Located in northwest Oregon along the Columbia River where it meets the Willamette, the county anchors the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area. The county's services include public safety, corrections and probation, roads and bridges, health and social services, library and community enhancement and internal business support.

