Moody's assigns Aaa to NJ Infrastructure Bank, Environmental Infrastructure Bonds, Series C-W1; outlook stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aaa to the proposed $221 million of New Jersey Infrastructure Bank's ("I-Bank") Environmental Infrastructure Bonds, Series C-W1 (Green Bonds) (Taxable). The outlook on the ratings is stable. Moody's also maintains a Aaa rating on all outstanding Environmental Infrastructure Bonds issued by the I-Bank.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating is based on the large and diverse pool of borrowers in the program, the overall credit quality of the borrower pool, substantial overcollateralization of loans-to-bonds which results in a strong program default tolerance, strong legal structure and proactive management.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the overall credit quality and diversification of the pool of borrowers will be maintained and that debt service coverage and default tolerance will remain strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A significant decrease in debt service coverage and/or default tolerance

- Material deterioration in the overall credit quality of the pool participants

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the I-Bank. The bonds are part of the WIFIA financing program established by the US Environmental Protection Agency. The bonds are secured by loan repayments from I-Bank loans made under the WIFIA financing program, the WIFIA trust estate, the WIFIA Master Program Trust Account, and the Master Program Trust Account. In addition, in the case of a deficiency in the WIFIA Default Rate Debt Service Reserve, amounts otherwise to be released from the Master Program Trust Account to the State will first be made available for deposit in the Default Rate Debt Service Reserve Fund.

Furthermore, once debt service has been satisfied under the WIFIA financing program loans and bonds, excess funds can be transferred from the WIFIA Master Program Trust Account to the Master Program Trust Account.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series C-W1 Bonds are expected to be used to make loans to various municipalities, regional, county and municipal utilities and sewerage authorities and private water utilities to finance improvements to their wastewater treatment and drinking water supply systems.

PROFILE

Formerly known as the New Jersey Environmental Infrastructure Trust and, before that, the New Jersey Wastewater Treatment Trust, the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank provides loan financing for wastewater treatment and drinking water supply projects undertaken by local government units, private entities and nonprofit entities in the state of New Jersey. The most recent name change (as of January 2018) was made under an amendment to its enabling statute that also expanded its authority to make transportation infrastructure loans. The Transportation Infrastructure Financing Program, by statute, is separate and apart from the water financing program.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rachael McDonald

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

